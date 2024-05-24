New Video Shows What Really Happened During Golfer Scottie Scheffler’s Arrest Incident

Scottie Scheffler, the world’s number one ranked golfer, was arrested in Louisville in the parking lot at the golf course last week.

Scheffler was in a car marked with tournament credentials waiting for his tee time. He was sitting in traffic and then drove around the incident in a vehicle clearly marked with markings indicating a PGA vehicle door.

Louisville Detective Bryan Gillis claimed he was dragged by Scheffler’s vehicle for approximately 10 yards. Scheffler said he didn’t even know the officer was on his car.

Gillis wrote in a police report that Scheffler “demanded to be let in and proceeded forward … I was dragged/knocked down by the driver.”

Gillis was disciplined for not turning on his police bodycam during his encounter with Scheffler.

“Detective Gillis should have turned on his body-worn camera but did not,” Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said. “His failure to do so is a violation of LMPD policy on uniforms and equipment.”

A newly released video from a street pole camera shows that Detective Gillis was not dragged. The new video shows Gillis chasing after Scheffler’s vehicle for a couple of seconds before the golfer stopped.

If Gillis was dragged, it happened before he was in view of the street pole camera.

WATCH:

LMPD also released a dashcam video on Thursday:

BREAKING: @LMPD releases the only official video we have of the incident involving PGA Golfer Scottie Scheffler. The black Lexus you see going around the bus is Scheffler. You also see the officer running him down and arresting him. @wave3news #scottiescheffler #pga pic.twitter.com/fJ2ltFLuSG — Ward Jolles (@wardjolles) May 23, 2024

When Scheffler stopped the police arrested him, dragged him to jail, put him in an orange jumpsuit, and booked him.

A cop dragged Scottie Scheffler out of his marked vehicle and arrested him.

WATCH:

“Right now, he’s going to jail.” – Cop with an IQ of 30 pic.twitter.com/CeBJrWiLub — Tour Golf (@PGATUOR) May 17, 2024

Scheffler was charged on four counts with a felony assault on a police officer.

Scheffler is set to be arraigned on June 3rd.