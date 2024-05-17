World’s Number One Golfer Scottie Scheffler Arrested Before Round 2 of Tourney -Dragged to Jail and Booked – Releases Statement …Update: Makes It to the Course and Tees Off on Time – VIDEO

Scottie Scheffler, the world’s number one ranked golfer, was arrested in Louisville in the parking lot at the golf course.

Scheffler was in a car marked with tournament credentials waiting for his tee time.

Police dragged him from his car and arrested him.

The arrest was captured on video.

Scheffler was charged on four counts with a felony assault on a police officer.

Scottie Scheffler was detained by police after a misunderstanding with traffic flow before the start of the second round of the PGA Championship.

Here are the charging documents.

Police had shut down the only road to the Vahalla Golf Club in Louisville.

Scottie Scheffler was sitting in traffic and then drove around the incident in a vehicle clearly marked with markings indicating a PGA vehicle door.

That’s when an officer grabbed on to his vehicle and Scheffler dragged him for approximately 10 yards. It is not clear if Scheffler even knew the officer was on his car.

When he stopped the police arrested him, dragged him to jail, put him in an orange jumpsuit, and booked him.

The AP has more.

In a span of three hours, Scheffler was arrested wearing gym shorts and a tee shirt, was dressed in an orange jail shirt for his mug shot, and returned to Valhalla Golf Club in golf clothes 56 minutes before he was to tee off in the second round. Scheffler’s attorney says the arrest was “a big misunderstanding.” “We will litigate the case as it goes,” attorney Steve Romines told The Associated Press. Traffic was backed up for about a mile in both directions on the only road that leads to Valhalla in the morning darkness with light rain, with dozens of police vehicles flashing red-and-blue lights near the entrance. Police said a pedestrian had been struck by a bus while crossing the road in a lane that was dedicated to tournament traffic and was pronounced dead at the scene about 5:09 a.m. ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington said Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world who was to start the second round at 8:48 a.m., drove past a police officer a little after 6 a.m. in his SUV with markings on the door indicating it was a PGA Championship vehicle. The officer screamed at him to stop and then grabbed onto the car until Scheffler stopped about 10 yards later.

Scheffler was able to make it back to the course about 45 minutes before his tee off time.

UPDATE: Scheffler made it to the course and teed off on time – Here’s the video!

ESPN broke in at the start of First Take to show Scottie Scheffler's first tee shot live as main tournament coverage is on ESPN+ this morning.

Update: Scottie Scheffler released a statement this morning.

Scottie Scheffler: “I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this aside… All of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning.”