EXCLUSIVE: James Ray Epps Breaks Federal Law Lying To FBI Agents, Again, In Never Before Released Leaked Audio: ‘You Are The Boss’ [PART 3]

The Gateway Pundit has obtained more leaked audio of James Ray Epps’ providing materially false statements during an abnormally friendly interview with the Federal Bureau of Investigations about his role in the Capitol riot, a crime punishable by up to eight years in prison.

Joined by his attorney John Blischak, a former FBI agent, and his wife Robyn Epps during a voluntary March 3, 2021 interview, Epps assured the feds while laughing and cracking jokes that he only traveled from Arizona to Washington, DC to protect his son James Ray Epps Jry and “try to deescalate” a “raging” crowd amid a terrorist attack he suspected would transpire involving a bomb.

As TGP reported, Epps also lied to the FBI on Jan. 8 2021, in an urgent call asking the bureau to remove his picture from the Most Wanted List, a request the government granted in July 2021. On the 8th, Epps insisted at least fourteen times that he only traveled to DC to “Try to calm them down.”

Conspicuously, in thousands of hours of January 6 footage, Epps is never seen with his son.

Despite evidence proving Epps only sought to encourage people to break into the building, he stuck to his alibi in the second leaked encounter with the bureau.

Lying is generally not a crime, but it depends on who you’re speaking to. Under 18 U.S.C. § 1001, make false statements to a government agent is a felony, especially when it’s related to “domestic terrorism.”

Continuing to violate federal law during the interview with FBI in addition to ostensibly and admittedly being a ring leader who “orchestrated” the Capitol riot, the most demonstrable lies he told the federal agency involved his attempts to implicate other demonstrators criminally.

Epps claimed Baked Alaska, who served 60 days in prison for protesting at the Capitol, was to blame for inciting a ruckus against police at BLM Plaza. But for at least an hour on camera, Epps was one of the main culprits sowing contention among young demonstrators.

“My son and his friend were walking around and they found a Trump group and they were challenged. And he called me and he was quite concerned — some of them that were trying to antagonize the police department,” Epps said describing the the night before the riot. “I tried to talk these guys out of it — I tried to talk them off the edge.

“I don’t think they were Trump supporters. They were there to antagonize,” he continued. “They were raging and I was trying to talk him down. I was trying to de-escalate it for the most part.”

Meanwhile, in footage captured by Gionet and John Jayden X Sullivan, who was sentenced to 6 years in prison for protesting in the building, Epps is seen, according to the government’s standard new standards of law, conspiring sedition.

“Tomorrow, I don’t even like to say it because I’ll be arrested — “I’ll say it! “We need to go in…to the Capitol!” he screamed at fed-up demonstrators.

“Guys! Guys! Guys! I’m going to put it out there and I’m probably going to go to jail for it, okay? Tomorrow, we need to go into the Capitol! In… to the Capitol!” he continued in rhetoric he equates with “Trying to calm them down.”

Demonstrators have never before or after Jan. 6, 2021, been charged 18 U.S. Code § 1512 for assembling in the Capitol building, a crime punishable by up to 20 years in prison, raising more suspicions around whether the alleged federal provocateur engaged in a mission to entrap demonstrators.

Caught off guard when Agent Sims revealed he had footage tracking his whereabouts, Epps diverts attention away from being caught in a lie about “de-escalating” the crowd by lashing out at Gionet with false claims about the YouTuber antagonizing police “right in their face.”

“Are you aware of the videos?” Sims pressed. “I think Baked Alaska was one of the popular ones.”

“That guy was one of the instigators. I call him a YouTube jockey — they go out and try to instigate this stuff. And they try to bring other people in on it, trying to get them going and they film it. And they get famous because — you know he’s a bum. I didn’t know he was filming,” Epps admitted. “He was right in their face. And I kept trying to tell him, ‘Hey, that’s not what it’s about.'”

Nowhere in Baked Alaska’s five-hour livestream is he seen inciting violence against cops or aggressively confronting police officers.

WATCH:

While James Ray Epps Jr. has been identified holding a barricade near the tunnel where police fatally beat Roseanne Boyland, the DOJ has yet to press charges against him.

Epps also repeatedly called for the arrest of Ryan Samsel, a J6 political hostage who has been repeatedly tortured while incarcerated in pretrial detention for 40 months after Epps grabbed him and whispered in his ear.

“I was trying to find common ground with this guy and trying to talk him down. It blew up in my face. I didn’t know who he was from Adam, I know who he is now. He’s a jerk. Well, he’s a fugitive and was a fugitive,” Epp bemoaned before breaking out in laughter.

“He’s been caught,” Agent Sims assured.

Approximately 200 protesters pushed on the light-weight bike racks surrounding the Capitol. But Epps pointed the finger at Samsel. He then lied about attempting to help Officer Caroline Edwards from the ground when the crowd knocked her over.

“He was trying to rip the barricade down and then they started doing this back and forth,” he said. “There was a lady officer that got on the ground — and the barricade I don’t know how, it ended up on top of her. And I went down to start to help her up — the policeman came over with the club and so I backed off.”

Multiple angles of footage that Congress took years to release show Epps racing past Edwards toward the building immediately after the bike rack fell over., disregarding the injured cop entirely.

Samsel is the only protester during the so-called first breach of flimsy bike racks barricading the Capitol building to intervene to assist Edwards.

“Epps ran past her.” Samsel maintains, as he continues to endure torture and faces years in prison. “I shook a bike rack. I didn’t even go into the building. In fact, I was there stopping a kid from bleeding to death. And I picked up a cop and pulled her to safety.

“Why are guys like Ray Epps being treated perfectly fine when it’s clear they were only there to agitate.”

WATCH:

Samsel has been moved to 19 different correctional facilities 28 times since his arrest. He was unconstitutionally unindicted for 11 months while incarcerated.

After reviewing transcripts of his accusers’ discussions with the FBI while detained in the DC gulag, Samsel provided TGP analysis of Epps’ bizarre charade with the intelligence community.

Hours after Epps leaked audio began trending on social media, Samsel was dragged to solitary confinement in Metropolitan Detention Center Brooklyn, the same jail system where Epstein allegedly killed himself. He is currently barred from all communications in the jail currently under fire for serving inmates maggot-infested food.

When the FBI apprehends the plurality of Jan. 6 defendants, it’s typically during a predawn raid by a SWAT team.

Federal agents held Samsel at gunpoint on Jan. 29, 2021, aiming the lasers of AR15s aimed at his head while ransacking his home during his arrest.

“They didn’t treat me like that,” he admonished. “They warned me they would paint my wall red before I dropped to the floor.”

In contrast, the FBI agents, Epps, his lawyer Bilshckack, and his wife Robyn laugh and joke about Epps being “the boss.”

LISTEN TO THE UNREDACTED LEAKED AUDIO HERE

Matthew Graves, the prosecutor obsessed with punishing grandmothers who showed up that day, commemorated Jan. 6, 2024 announcing the DOJ will continue targeting anyone who was even near the Capitol that day.

The government has terrorized and arrested approximately 300 more people for protesting at the Capitol this year.

To date, 40 after the Jan. 6 Save America rally, 1,424 people have been charged related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol; 510 have been charged with “assault” or impeding officers; 355 have been charged with “obstruction.

The Justice Department has nearly a one hundred percent conviction rate. 820 guilty pleas; 255 defendants have pled guilty to felonies; 565 have pled to misdemeanors.

Of 1,424 January 6 defendants, 199 have been convicted after fighting the charges at trial; 884 defendants have been sentenced; 554 have been sentenced to prison.