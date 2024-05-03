IT WAS ALL A SETUP: Newly Unsealed Docs Reveal Jack Smith’s Top Prosecutor Met with Top Biden Aide Before Any Classified Docs Were Found at Mar-a-Lago

Newly unsealed documents in Jack Smith’s classified documents case against Trump further prove Biden’s DOJ set up Trump.

The unsealed motion reveals Jack Smith’s top prosecutor, Jay Bratt, met with a top Biden aide in September 2021 – before any classified documents were discovered at Mar-a-Lago.

Bratt met with an aide to Biden’s White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain in September 2021.

Per Julie Kelly: Jay Bratt–who led investigation into classified docs then moved to Jack Smith’s team after he was appointed–met with aide to WH chief of staff Ron Klain in Sept. 2021

Last week Judge Aileen Cannon unsealed records in Jack Smith’s classified docs case against Trump that revealed Biden’s White House and DOJ were coordinating with National Archives general counsel Gary Stern.

The day before Jack Smith indicted Trump in the classified documents case last June, NARA’s general counsel Gary Stern was at the Biden White House and met with Joe Biden’s White House lawyer Richard Sauber.

NARA’s general counsel Gary Stern was working with Biden’s White House and DOJ as early as August 2021 (one year before the Mar-a-Lago raid).

Furthermore, according to unsealed documents, an unidentified witness told DOJ prosecutor Michael Thakur that after the Trump Administration ended, the General Services Administration (GSA) stored six pallets of boxes in Virginia. They eventually contacted Trump’s team and told them to come pick up the boxes.

These were the boxes that ended up having documents with “classified markings” on them. The boxes were dumped outside of DC in Virginia and then ended up at Mar-a-Lago.

This was a total setup.

Trump went after Jack Smith in a Truth Social post on Saturday night after bombshell documents revealed the Biden DOJ coordinated with the National Archives (NARA).

“Wow! It looks like Deranged Jack Smith, a sick PSYCHO, got caught. BIG “STUFF!” See story in Rob Schmitt opening on NEWSMAX. AMAZING — MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump continued his attack against Special Counsel Jack Smith on Tuesday morning in remarks outside the New York State courthouse.

“You probably saw last night that Jack Smith got caught with his hand in the cookie jar. It was released late last night and it’s a big story,” Trump said. “The documents case is a hoax, created by them for election interference purposes. That one looks like it’s going asunder.”

Trump continued, “The whole thing is a hoax. All of them are hoaxes, including the civil cases. They’re controlled by the White House, they’re controlled by Democrat judges and prosecutors… and the people are getting it.”