Newly Unsealed Transcripts Further Prove Mar-a-Lago Raid Was a Setup

Newly unsealed transcripts of a witness interview with a DOJ prosecutor further prove Trump was set up.

Judge Aileen Cannon ordered documents unsealed in Jack Smith’s classified documents case against Trump.

An unidentified witness told DOJ prosecutor Michael Thakur that after the Trump Administration ended, the General Services Administration (GSA) stored six pallets of boxes in Virginia. They eventually contacted Trump’s team and told them to come pick up the boxes.

These were the boxes that ended up having documents with “classified markings” on them. The boxes were dumped outside of DC in Virginia and then ended up at Mar-a-Lago.

This was a total setup.

So an entire pallet full of boxes that had been held by GSA somewhere outside of DC is dumped at Mar-a-Lago. Apparently these are the boxes that ended up containing papers with "classified markings."

Last year Tim Parlatore, an attorney for Trump, said GSA quickly packed up boxes at the end of Trump’s presidency and shipped them to Florida.

“When President Trump left office, there was little time to prepare for the outgoing transition from the presidency. Unlike his three predecessors, each of whom had over four years to prepare for their departure upon completion of their second term, President Trump had a much shorter time to wind up his administration,” Trump attorney Tim Parlatore wrote in a letter to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence last April.

“White House staffers and General Service Administration (‘GSA’) employees quickly packed everything into boxes and shipped them to Florida. This was a stark change from the standard preparations made by GSA and National Archives and Records Administration (‘NARA’) for prior administrations.”

Machine gun-toting agents raided Mar-a-Lago in August 2022 and seized boxes of classified documents that were stored in a locker room.

A few months later US Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith as special counsel to investigate the classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

Jack Smith indicted Trump on 37 federal counts in Miami last June for lawfully storing presidential records at his Mar-a-Lago estate which was protected by Secret Service agents.

Trump was charged with 31 counts under the Espionage Act of willful retention of national defense information and 6 other process crimes stemming from his conversations with his lawyer.