IT WAS ALL A SETUP: Trump Slams Jack Smith After Bombshell Documents Prove Coordinated Legal Assault by Biden DOJ, NARA (VIDEO)

President Trump on Tuesday slammed Jack Smith in remarks outside of a courthouse in New York City.

Trump went after Jack Smith in a Truth Social post on Saturday night after bombshell documents revealed the Biden DOJ coordinated with the National Archives (NARA).

“Wow! It looks like Deranged Jack Smith, a sick PSYCHO, got caught. BIG “STUFF!” See story in Rob Schmitt opening on NEWSMAX. AMAZING — MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump continued his attack against Special Counsel Jack Smith on Tuesday morning in remarks outside the New York State courthouse.

“You probably saw last night that Jack Smith got caught with his hand in the cookie jar. It was released late last night and it’s a big story,” Trump said. “The documents case is a hoax, created by them for election interference purposes. That one looks like it’s going asunder.”

Trump continued, “The whole thing is a hoax. All of them are hoaxes, including the civil cases. They’re controlled by the White House, they’re controlled by Democrat judges and prosecutors… and the people are getting it.”

“The public has figured it out because the poll numbers are the highest they’ve ever been,” he added.

NEW—President Trump addresses the press as his NYC trial resumes: “We begin again…” “You probably saw last night that Jack Smith got caught with his hand in the cookie jar. It was released late last night and it’s a big story.” “The documents case is a hoax, created by… pic.twitter.com/sHCnwssWbO — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 30, 2024

Judge Aileen Cannon unsealed records in Jack Smith’s classified docs case against Trump that reveal Biden’s White House and DOJ were coordinating with National Archives general counsel Gary Stern.

The day before Jack Smith indicted Trump in the classified documents case last June, NARA’s general counsel Gary Stern was at the Biden White House and met with Joe Biden’s White House lawyer Richard Sauber.

More proof of collusion between NARA and Biden White House. The day before Jack Smith announced the indictment against Trump in classified docs case, NARA general counsel was at the Biden White House and met with Biden’s special counsel Richard Sauber: pic.twitter.com/wszmNlMqAM — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) April 29, 2024

NARA’s general counsel Gary Stern was working with Biden’s White House and DOJ as early as August 2021 (one year before the Mar-a-Lago raid).