Iranian Women Celebrate the Death of President Raisi “We Freely Dance and Celebrate on Your Dirty Grave”

Iranian women are celebrating the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and dancing on his “dirty grave.”

The “Butcher of Tehran” oversaw a brutal crackdown on the protests in 2022 that rose against the Islamic “morality police.”

As reported earlier, a helicopter carrying Iranian President and mass murderer Ebrahim Raisi crashed while visiting a northern region.

The Iranian state reported Raisi’s death.

Raisi oversaw a brutal crackdown on the Iranian people protesting following the murder of 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini by regime thugs.

Amini died from injuries sustained at the hands of police after her arrest for the “improper” wearing of a hijab.

Under Raisi, and according to a UN Human Rights Council report earlier this year, the monthslong security crackdown killed more than 500 people, and over 22,000 were detained.

The report also found that Iranian security forces raped and sexually assaulted many of the women in custody.

Brave women in Iran have shared their joyous reactions to Amini’s death on social media.

Mersedeh Shahinkar, who was blinded by Iranian security forces after taking part in the mass protests, shared, “We freely dance and celebrate on your dirty grave.”

Shahinkar was joined by Sima Moradbeigi, who lost her right arm after being shot by police during a women’s rights protest.

ما بر سر گور کثیف و نجستتان آزادانه میرقصیم و جشن میگیریم#زن_زندگی_ازادی

A mother whose son was executed by Raisi only a few months ago shared a video of her celebration at the news.

Iranian journalist Masih AlinejadI said of the video, “I told you Iranian women are wounded, but unbowed to their oppressors. My social media is flooded with videos of the family members of those killed by the President of the Islamic Republic, celebrating his death.”

Just a few months ago, Ebrahim Raisi executed her son, Now, she’s dancing over his death in a helicopter crash.

I told you Iranian women are wounded, but unbowed to their oppressors.

My social media is flooded with videos of the family members of those killed by the President of… pic.twitter.com/y2PR1XkGGx — Masih Alinejad ️ (@AlinejadMasih) May 20, 2024

Minoo Majidi, 62, was also killed during the protests and her daughters toasted the news of Raisi’s death while the song “Helikopter” by Bosnian singer Fazlija played in the background.

هلیکوپتر

هلیکوپتر

هلیکوپتر

هلیکوپتر

"Raisi ordered the killing of my mother and his minister denied our martyrs. I know it is not right to be happy about the death of a person, but they were not human. Congratulations to all the victims' families and people of Iran. Zan, Zendegi, Azadi"

“For the death of a bloody dictator like #Raisi in memory of the many women murdered and the many gay and non-gay young people hanged because they asked for freedom. Always on the side of those brave revolutionaries”

"For the death of a bloody dictator like #Raisi in memory of the many women murdered and the many gay and non-gay young people hanged because they asked for freedom. Always on the side of those brave revolutionaries"

Per la morte di un sanguinario dittatore come #Raisi in ricordo delle tante donne trucidate e i tanti giovani gay e non impiccati perché chiedono libertà. Sempre dalla parte di quei coraggiosi rivoluzionari ♥️

Under Raisi’s rule, the Iranian men and women who protested against the regime’s brutality paid a price for daring to speak up. Protestors faced being fired on with an AK-47 , there was indiscriminate firing on protesters in the street from moving vehicles, the murder of Hadis Najafi , a powerful symbol of the uprisings, the kidnapping, torture, rape, and murder of Nika Shakarimi, and a woman being dragged by police and sexually assaulted by a gang of the Islamic Republic oppressive forces.