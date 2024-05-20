BREAKING: Iranian Regime CONFIRMS President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian Died in Helicopter Crash – NO SIGNS OF LIFE DETECTED AT CRASH SITE

As reported earlier by Cullen Linebarger – A helicopter carrying Iranian President and mass murderer Ebrahim Raisi crashed while visiting a northern region and his condition is currently unknown according to reports.

In addition to Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, along with other officials and bodyguards, were on the flight. The helicopter has been rpeortedly located around the village of Uzi in the forests of Arsbaran.

Twenty rescue teams and drones have been sent to the area. But emergency crews have so far been unable to reach the location due to foggy conditions.

Below is a video of the rescue teams attempting to locate Raisi’s helicopter.

The Iranian state is now reporting that President Raisi is dead.

Iran officially declare all passengers on the plane are dead. pic.twitter.com/E7LjDh56Mk — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) May 20, 2024

BREAKING: Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi confirmed dead. pic.twitter.com/TqhmNqteQl — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) May 20, 2024

“Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi is believed dead after “no survivors” were found at the crash site of the helicopter carrying him, according to Iranian state news channel IRINN and semi-official news agency Mehr News,” CNN reported.

Iran International reported, “After speaking with intelligence authorities, US Senate Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer said there is no evidence of “foul play” involving the helicopter crash with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.”

#BREAKING An IRGC-affiliated outlet has released a photo that shows dead bodies near the wreckage of President Raisi’s doomed chopper. — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) May 20, 2024

According to Impacto 24/7 – During his career within the Islamic State after being appointed to the highest position in Justice, he was part of a small committee that ordered the executions of thousands of dissident politicians in 1988.

He was accused of human rights violations for decades and is subject to sanctions by the United States.

During Raisi’s presidency, the government faced many protests against it, following the death of a young Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, who was in police custody. The authorities responded with brutal repression, including murders and executions.

The Butcher of Tehran is dead.