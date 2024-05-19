DEVELOPING: Helicopter Carrying Iranian President and Mass Murderer Ebrahim Raisi Crashes – Rescue Effort Being Hampered by Bad Weather Conditions (VIDEO)

A helicopter carrying Iranian President and mass murderer Ebrahim Raisi crashed while visiting a northern region and his condition is currently unknown according to reports.

In addition to Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, along with other officials and bodyguards, were on the flight. The helicopter has been rpeortedly located around the village of Uzi in the forests of Arsbaran.

Twenty rescue teams and drones have been sent to the area. But emergency crews have so far been unable to reach the location due to foggy conditions.

Below is a video of the rescue teams attempting to locate Raisi’s helicopter.

Iranian state television described the incident as an “accident.”

The Guardian reports that the semi-official Fars news agency has urged Iranians to pray for Ebrahim Raisi, and state TV carried prayers for his safety.

According to CNN, Raisi’s helicopter was part of a convoy of three helicopters. The other two helicopters were carrying ministers and officials who arrived at their destination safely.

Following a rigged election process in 2021, the Iranian regime selected Raisi as its next president. Raisi is one of the the theocratic state’s most notorious murderers. As the Organization of Iranian Communities notes, Raisi helped engineer the execution of more than 30,000 political prisoners in 1988 alone.

He also played a played a significant role in the slaughtering of 1500 pro-democracy protesters as the head of the Islamic Republic’s Judiciary, following the 2019 nationwide protests.

This is a developing story. Check back with TGP for updates.

