INSANITY: FOIA Exposes Guide for ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS to VOTE | Beyond the Headlines

Judicial Watchdog, a conservative watchdog group, recently obtained documents that are step-by-step instructions for illegal immigrants on how to register to vote in local DC elections. Not just that — but they can also RUN for office in the area as well. Does the shamelessness of leftists to prey on immigrants for electoral means know no bounds?
Elijah Schaffer gets into all this and more on today’s Beyond the Headlines!
