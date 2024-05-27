Illegal Immigrant Stabbed to Death by Another Illegal Outside Shelter in NYC – Desperate Democrat Mayor Eric Adams Decides to Work With ICE to Get Around NYC’s Sanctuary City Laws

As New York is completely overrun with illegals from Biden’s invasion, Mayor Eric Adams is reportedly working with ICE to “get around” sanctuary city laws that protect violent illegal alien criminals.

It was reported today that multiple illegals have stabbed each other to death in New York City’s taxpayer-funded shelters.

The New York Post reported,

A migrant was stabbed to death on Sunday morning after getting into an argument with another man outside the East Harlem migrant shelter where they both lived, police said. The 29-year-old victim got into a dispute with a fellow migrant, 30, when he was stabbed in the chest at around 4:02 a.m. on Third Avenue and East 97th Street, New York City police said. The victim, who was not immediately identified, was rushed to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital, where he was pronounced dead. This isn’t the first time a dispute broke out into a fatal stabbing at one of the new migrant shelters in the city, with another man stabbed to death on Jan. 7 at the nearby Randall’s Island shelter.

Per the report, police have installed security cameras around the illegal immigrant shelters as the number of violent incidents grew.

These are the violent people that Biden is mass importing into the United States to a neighborhood near you.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, More than 1,000 illegal aliens from Africa swarmed New York City Hall and lined up as far as the eye could see last month after they were falsely promised work visas and green cards.

Africans in Islamic garb swarmed the sidewalk.

This came after Governor Kathy Hochul proudly announced that the New York State Department of Labor is working with nearly 400 employers across the state to put illegals ahead of Americans. The campaign to spread the news and fill a “critical role” across the state would provide opportunities to help asylum seekers and migrants who have obtained work authorizations find employment.