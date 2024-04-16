1,300 African Illegals Swarm New York City Hall After They Were Falsely Promised Green Cards (VIDEO)

More than 1,000 illegal aliens from Africa swarmed New York City Hall on Tuesday after they were falsely promised work visas and green cards.

The illegals were lined up outside of New York City Hall as far as the eye could see.

Africans in Islamic garb swarmed the sidewalk.

VIDEO:

NEW: Hundreds, if not thousands of illegal immigrants line up outside of New York City Hall for a meeting on migrants and their experience in NYC. The City Council is creating a team of advisors to improve migrants’ experience in the city. The goal is to make the experience for… pic.twitter.com/5R703eyjhO — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 16, 2024

Laura Loomer interviewed a few of the African illegals.

Many of them are from Guinea and entered the US through the Mexican border.

VIDEO:

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: I just interviewed several of the Islamic African invaders who are currently swarming the sidewalk outside of City Hall in Manhattan. Videos coming soon. Many of them told me they are Muslims from Guinea, and they told me they entered via the Mexican border… https://t.co/rLAdYeR67G pic.twitter.com/ZLQyakS1at — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 16, 2024

The New York Post reported: