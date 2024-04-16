1,300 African Illegals Swarm New York City Hall After They Were Falsely Promised Green Cards (VIDEO)

More than 1,000 illegal aliens from Africa swarmed New York City Hall on Tuesday after they were falsely promised work visas and green cards.

The illegals were lined up outside of New York City Hall as far as the eye could see.

Africans in Islamic garb swarmed the sidewalk.

VIDEO:

Laura Loomer interviewed a few of the African illegals.

Many of them are from Guinea and entered the US through the Mexican border.

VIDEO:

The New York Post reported:

About 1,300 African migrants gathered outside City Hall Tuesday morning hoping to appear at a hearing on the black experience in the city shelter system — with some saying they were promised work visas or green cards if they showed.

Only 250 people were allowed inside for the 10 a.m. hearing, while the hundreds of others who flocked downtown were left outside in a park, where footage showed them chanting and cheering.

The crowd was mostly made up of new arrivals from Guinea, in West Africa, and were apparently drawn to City Hall by an activist group, a source told The Post.

Dozens of migrants said they’d been told by others in the community that they could get work visas or green cards if they showed up.

