New York Governor Kathy Hochul Puts Illegals Ahead of Citizens AGAIN-Announces 18,000 Jobs Available to Asylum Seekers

Despite having a few fleeting moments as an immigration hawk while her state is overrun with illegals, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has once again showed her pattern of putting illegals ahead of American citizens.
NEW YORK GOVERNOR FLIPS ON MIGRANTS
In Dec 2021, NY Gov. Kathy Hochul invited all migrants to come to New York.
She welcomed them with open arms, quoting the welcoming message from the Statue of Liberty touting the state’s sanctuary status.
A few days ago, she changed her tune… pic.twitter.com/u3QPN1HkF9
— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 1, 2023
Last month, in an appearance on CNN, Hochul told migrants to go “somewhere else” besides New York, “They’re literally from around the world. West Africa, South and Central America — they’re coming from all over. But we have to let the word out that when you come to New York, we’re not going to have more hotel rooms. We don’t have capacity. So we have to also message properly that we’re at our limit. If you’re going to leave your country, go somewhere else.”
But now the Governor is proudly announcing that the New York State Department of Labor is working with nearly 400 employers across the state to identify opportunities to help asylum seekers and migrants, who have obtained work authorizations, find employment.
The Governor launched a public awareness campaign to spread the news and fill a “critical role” across the state. The digital flyer announcing the program can be seen here.
The flyer states, “Are you a business owner looking for workers? New York State is here to help.”
That’s right New Yorkers, your state will help illegals….you are on your own with rampant crime, rising taxes and a fleeing population.
Governor Hochul recently directed the New York State Department of Labor (DOL) to help connect asylum seekers to employment opportunities so they can begin working immediately after obtaining federal work authorization. All asylum seekers with work authorization in New York can now register for assistance. DOL’s career experts are working with individuals to assess skills, work history, education, career interests and more, and connect them with employers across the State.
To help balance the equation, DOL has also launched a portal that enables businesses to inform the State that they would welcome newly-authorized individuals into their workforce. This provides a pool of employers with job opportunities for DOL’s career experts to pull from so they can work to align the skills that asylum seekers have with the current needs of employers.
Hochul said at a press conference, “We have to manage the fact that there’s 125,000 people right now, up until tomorrow, have not been eligible to work, and have relied on public support for housing. That is not a sustainable dynamic. It is just not sustainable in the long term. But we’ve dealt with it. So, I’m going to call on businesses to sign up even more.”
House GOP Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., said in a statement to Fox News, “Not even 24 hours after conceding that the border crisis is a national security crisis, Governor Kathy Hochul is back to incentivizing illegal immigration, announcing 18,000 jobs for those who entered the United States illegally, including hundreds of jobs across Upstate New York and the North Country.”
Adding, “While New Yorkers are demanding border security, Hochul is worsening the crisis with her failed ‘Sanctuary State’ policies. Enough is enough. If Hochul is serious about ending our illegal immigration crisis, she would demand Chuck Schumer pass and Joe Biden sign into law the Secure the Border Act, which is the strongest border security bill in history.”