New York Governor Kathy Hochul Puts Illegals Ahead of Citizens AGAIN-Announces 18,000 Jobs Available to Asylum Seekers

Despite having a few fleeting moments as an immigration hawk while her state is overrun with illegals, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has once again showed her pattern of putting illegals ahead of American citizens.

NEW YORK GOVERNOR FLIPS ON MIGRANTS In Dec 2021, NY Gov. Kathy Hochul invited all migrants to come to New York. She welcomed them with open arms, quoting the welcoming message from the Statue of Liberty touting the state’s sanctuary status. A few days ago, she changed her tune… pic.twitter.com/u3QPN1HkF9 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 1, 2023

Last month, in an appearance on CNN, Hochul told migrants to go “somewhere else” besides New York, “They’re literally from around the world. West Africa, South and Central America — they’re coming from all over. But we have to let the word out that when you come to New York, we’re not going to have more hotel rooms. We don’t have capacity. So we have to also message properly that we’re at our limit. If you’re going to leave your country, go somewhere else.”

But now the Governor is proudly announcing that the New York State Department of Labor is working with nearly 400 employers across the state to identify opportunities to help asylum seekers and migrants, who have obtained work authorizations, find employment.

The Governor launched a public awareness campaign to spread the news and fill a “critical role” across the state. The digital flyer announcing the program can be seen here.

The flyer states, “Are you a business owner looking for workers? New York State is here to help.” That’s right New Yorkers, your state will help illegals….you are on your own with rampant crime, rising taxes and a fleeing population.