“I Have Never Failed!” – Unhinged Joe Biden in Dumpster Fire Interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett (VIDEO)

Joe Biden sat down for a one-on-one interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett to discuss his dumpster fire economy and 2024 strategy.

Biden thought he was going to have a softball interview with CNN but he completely crumbled when Erin Burnett fact-checked him to his face.

Burnett pointed out that the economy is the most important issue for voters.

“It’s also true, Mr. President that voters, by a wide margin, trust Trump more on the economy. They say that in polls,” Erin Burnett said.

She continued, “The cost of buying a home in the United States is double – if you look at what it was, the monthly costs before the pandemic.”

“Real income, when you account for inflation is actually down since you took office,” Burnett said. “Economic growth last week, far short of expectations.”

“Consumer confidence, maybe no surprise, is near a two-year a low. With less than 6 months until Election Day, are you worried that you are running out of time to turn that around?” Erin Burnett asked Biden.

Biden snapped and immediately rattled off his talking points. Of course, all he did was lie.

Erin Burnett asked Biden why people should believe he will create jobs.

“Why should people here believe that you will succeed at creating jobs where Trump failed?” Erin Burnett asked Biden.

Biden absurdly claimed Trump has “never succeeded” at creating jobs. Times were good under Trump. Unemployment was low, inflation was low, gas prices were low and mortgage rates were low.

“I’ve never failed! I’ve created over 15 million jobs!” Biden said referring to people going back to work after Democrats forcefully closed businesses during the Covid pandemic.

WATCH:

“Why should people here believe that you will succeed at creating jobs?” BIDEN: “I’ve never failed! I’ve created over 15 million jobs!” (UNMENTIONED: The vast majority of those jobs were simply recovered from the pandemic) pic.twitter.com/XQlNz6tdZk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 8, 2024

Biden hasn’t created a single job.

Bidenomics: Screw Americans at all costs.

Per the Center for Immigration Studies: All employment growth has gone to the foreign-born. 183,000 fewer U.S.-born Americans are working than in 2019, before Covid. Yet, the number of immigrants (legal and illegal) working is up 2.9 million over 2019.

“Comparing the fourth quarter of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2023 shows 2.7 million more people working in the United States — 2.9 million more immigrants (legal and illegal) and 183,000 fewer U.S.-born Americans. Since the depths of the Covid Recession in 2020 employment has increased for both groups. But the number of U.S.-born workers has not made it back to the 2019 pre-Covid level. Equally important, the share of working-age, U.S.-born men without a bachelor’s not in the labor force deteriorated in the decades prior to 2019, and the rate in the fourth quarter of 2023 was lower still. These individuals do not show up as unemployed because they have not looked for a job in the four weeks prior to the survey. The long-term decline in the labor force participation rate of less-educated men is linked to serious social problems, from suicide and crime to drug overdoses and social isolation.” CIS reported.