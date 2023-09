The key to Bidenomics: Screw Americans at all costs.

The August monthly employment numbers came out last week.

It was a good month for foreign-born workers in America.

This is what Joe Biden and the DC elites want.

Via Zero Hedge.

1.2 million native-born Americans lost their jobs in August.

771,000 foreign-born workers replaced them.

Axios reported last week that immigrants are joining the workforce at much higher levels than normal.

Axios says the “immigrants are coming to the rescue.”