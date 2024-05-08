“Voters Trust Trump More on the Economy” – OUCH! CNN Airs Brutal 2-Minute Takedown of Joe Biden as Erin Burnett Hurls Fact-Checks to His Face (VIDEO)

Joe Biden sat down for a one-on-one interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett to discuss his dumpster fire economy.

Biden thought he was going to have a softball interview with CNN but he completely crumbled when Erin Burnett fact-checked him to his face.

Burnett pointed out that the economy is the most important issue for voters.

“It’s also true, Mr. President that voters, by a wide margin, trust Trump more on the economy. They say that in polls,” Erin Burnett said.

She continued, “The cost of buying a home in the United States is double – if you look at what it was, the monthly costs before the pandemic.”

“Real income, when you account for inflation is actually down since you took office,” Burnett said. “Economic growth last week, far short of expectations.”

“Consumer confidence, maybe no surprise, is near a two-year a low. With less than 6 months until Election Day, are you worried that you are running out of time to turn that around?” Erin Burnett asked Biden.

Biden snapped and immediately rattled off his talking points. Of course, all he did was lie.

“We already turned it around!” Biden exclaimed. “The polling data has been wrong all along!”

Burnett interjected as Biden claimed the US has the strongest economy in the world: “The GDP was far short of expectations.”

Biden denied this and falsely claimed inflation was 9% when he came into office.

LIES!

Inflation was 1.4% when Biden took office in January 2021.

Joe Biden blamed people’s financial struggles on “corporate greed.”

VIDEO:

SAVAGE: CNN just aired the most brutal 2-minute takedown of Joe Biden’s Presidency during an interview with him as a reporter hurls rapid-fire reality checks to his FACE: "Voters trust Trump more on the economy." "Housing prices have doubled" "Real income is down after… pic.twitter.com/OeJ4AE6BXa — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 8, 2024

“Grocery prices are up 30%+ … that’s a real day-to-day pain that people feel…” Erin Burnett said.

“They have money to spend!” Biden claimed.

WATCH: