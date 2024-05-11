Hillary Clinton Slams Anti-Israel Protesters, Says They ‘Don’t Know Very Much’ About The Middle East or America

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has come out against the anti-Israel protesters that have taken over many of America’s college campuses, saying they are ignorant about the realities of the Middle East.

Appearing on Morning Joe on Friday, Clinton was asked by Joe Scarborough about the protests that have dominated the nation’s headlines over the past few weeks.

Clinton responded:

First of all, I have had many conversations, as you have had, with a lot of young people over the last many months now. You are right. They don’t know very much at all about the history of the Middle East, or frankly about history in many areas of the world, including in our own country. With respect to the Middle East, they don’t know in the bringing together by my husband of, the then-Israel Prime Minister Ehud Barak, the then-head of the Palestinian Liberation Organization and then the Palestinian Authority, Yasser Arafat. An offer was made to the Palestinians for a state on 96% of the existing territory occupied by the Palestinians with 4% of Israel to be given to reach 100% of the amount of territory that was hoped for. This offer was made. And if Yasser Arafat had accepted it, there would have been a Palestinian state now for about 24 years. It’s one of the great tragedies of history that he was unable to say yes. You know, my husband has a book coming out later this year, Joe, in which he talks about how Arafat kept saying he wanted to agree, but he was pretty sure he’d be killed.

At another point in the interview, the former Secretary of State invoked the crimes of the Holocaust and suggested Trump would rule the country like a dictator.

“We go down the line, and maybe this would be our last election because someone who will not accept the validity of an election is someone who doesn’t believe in elections,” Clinton said.

“The world has been here before. People did not take the kind of threats that we saw in the 1930s as seriously as they should.”