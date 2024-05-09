Hillary Clinton Says Trump is Hitler, Will Lock Up His Political Opponents and End All US Elections as We Know It (VIDEO)

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Thursday launched another attack on Trump while the Biden Regime is trying to put the former president in prison for non-crimes.

Hillary Clinton doubled down on her claims that Trump is trying to jail his political opponents – while Trump is in court fighting the Biden Regime’s Soviet-style lawfare trial.

“Maybe he wouldn’t jail all of his political opponents. One is one too many. Maybe he wouldn’t try to force out business, the members of the press who didn’t agree with him. One is one too many,” Hillary Clinton said.

Clinton suggested Trump would end all elections.

Typical projection. The Democrats are through with elections. Rush Limbaugh called this in October 2020.

“They [the Democrats] resent the whole premise behind elections. They don’t believe they should have to persuade anybody to agree with them.,” the late great Rush Limbaugh said.

“We go down the line, and maybe this would be our last election because someone who will not accept the validity of an election is someone who doesn’t believe in elections,” Hillary Clinton said.

WATCH:

Hillary Clinton is yapping on Morning Joe about the dangers of electing Donald Trump because he might jail his political opponents. pic.twitter.com/3N8hJ6Mu9Z — ALX (@alx) May 9, 2024

Hillary also suggested Trump is Hitler.

“The world has been here before. People did not take the kind of threats that we saw in the 1930s as seriously as they should…” Hillary said.

WATCH:

Hillary Clinton reappears on MSNBC to once again say Trump is Hitler: "The world has been here before. People did not take the kind of threats that we saw in the 1930s as seriously as they should…" As the law-fare fails, the fear mongering and the election rigging ramps up. pic.twitter.com/MPcT5crC2Z — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 9, 2024

Hillary made similar remarks last month during her podcast interview with Marc Elias, a far-left lawyer who helped Hillary purchase the fake Trump-Russia dossier in 2016.

“Putin does what [Trump] would like to do,” Hillary Clinton said to corrupt left-wing lawyer Marc Elias on his “Democracy Docket” podcast. “Kill his opposition, imprison his opposition, drive journalists into exile, rule without any check or balance. That’s what Trump really wants. And so we have to be very conscious of how he sees the world because in that world, he only sees strong men leaders. He sees Putin. He sees Xi. He sees Kim Jong Un in North Korea. Those are the people he is modeling himself after and we’ve been down this road in our, you know, world history. We sure don’t want to go down that again.”