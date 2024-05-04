Biden Losing Radical Campus Protestors “What Has Become Abundantly Clear is That He Does Not Actually Care About His Base”

The radical anti-Israel protests happening on college campuses across the country have been brutal for the Biden Regime.

Joe Scarborough recently shared his fear that these displays are going to help elect President Trump. He even called the progressives in his audience who don’t see the impact this is having on the electorate ‘stupid.’

James Carville cursed at young voters, saying, “If they get ahold, there will be no government left, no rights left, you will live under a theocracy, you’ll end up with Christian Nationalism. But that’s all right you little f’ing 26-year-old, you don’t feel like the election is important.”

Leftists have a reason to be concerned.

In an interview with Sky News, a student at UCLA, shared that while he had been intending to vote for Joe Biden only a few weeks ago, he now said he is “certainly not’ voting for him now.

He added that he believes very few people in the encampment are going to vote for Joe Biden in November.

UCLA was the scene of violent clashes on campus on Tuesday night between protesters.

Interviewer: If I was to ask you two weeks ago before this encampment was formed, before you were part of this, if I was to ask you two weeks ago, who would you vote for in November, what would you have told me? Student: Joe Biden. Interviewer: And what do you say now? Student: Now, I’m certainly not voting for Joe Biden. I’ll probably vote for either Jill Stein or Cornel West. He was part of the People’s Party, and then he left the People’s Party. Jill Stein is part of the Green Party. I think very few people in the encampment are going to vote for Joe Biden in November. I think beforehand, and maybe before October seventh, this consensus among the progressive left was generally, Joe Biden is the lesser of two evils. He is a, he’s neoliberal. He’s not very progressive, but he’s the best that we can get. Since October 7, and especially since over the past couple of days, what has become abundantly clear is that he does not actually care about his base. He does not actually care about the people of Gaza or the people of the West Bank. And so even just checking that box next to Joe Biden’s name, it’s too much to ask of anybody, even if the alternative is worse. I think the best that we can hope for is that somebody who actually cares who cares about humanity, who actually cares about… Honestly, somebody who actually cares about the American people as well is actually elected to office.

