GOP Senators Revolt: Ten Lawmakers to Boycott Passing Bills with Democrats, Citing White House’s ‘Un-American’ Actions and Rule of Law ‘Mockery’

Now, ten Republican senators announced on Friday that they are suspending all cooperative legislative efforts with Democrats, accusing the White House of engaging in actions that are “un-American” and making a “mockery” of the rule of law.

On Thursday, several Republican figures released strongly worded statements expressing their outrage and support for Trump following his guilty verdict.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene lambasted her colleagues for their inaction against the Democrats.

She wrote, “Republicans have done NOTHING to stop the Democrats from destroying our justice system and our freedoms. Many Republicans would just quote the Constitution as they are marched to the firing squad. When good men do nothing, evil prevails.”

On Friday, Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) echoed Greene’s sentiments, emphasizing the need for more than just verbal condemnation.

“Strongly worded statements are not enough,” Lee asserted on Friday. “Those who turned our judicial system into a political cudgel must be held accountable. We are no longer cooperating with any Democrat legislative priorities or nominations, and we invite all concerned Senators to join our stand.”

The defiant stance was formalized in a letter initially signed by eight Senators, including Mike Lee (R-UT), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Roger Marshall (R-KS), JD Vance (R-OH), Eric Schmitt (R-MO), Rick Scott (R-FL), and Marco Rubio (R-FL).

The letter lambasts the Biden administration for its profound disregard for American principles and the politicization of justice.

The senators have vowed to block any non-security related funding increases for the administration, oppose all political and judicial appointments, and refuse expedited consideration of Democrat-led legislation unless it directly pertains to national security.

The letter reads:

“The White House has made a mockery of the rule of law and fundamentally altered our politics in un-American ways. As a Senate Republican conference, we are unwilling to aid and abet this White House in its project to tear this country apart. To that end, we will not 1) allow any increase to non-security related funding for this administration, or any appropriations bill which funds partisan lawfare; 2) vote to confirm this administration’s political and judicial appointees; and 3) allow expedited consideration and passage of Democrat legislation or authorities that are not directly relevant to the safety of the American people.”

In a statement, Sen. Rubio wrote, “Statements of outrage are no longer enough So I hope every Republican Senator who is sickened by what the deranged left is doing to our country will join us in taking action in the Senate.”

Sen. Schmitt wrote, “Democrats have destroyed the integrity of our justice system and made a mockery of the Constitution – all in the name of maintaining political power. My colleagues and I aren’t going to go along with the status quo. Enough is enough.”

Sen. Marshall wrote, “Joe Biden and his army of partisan hack judges have weaponized our judicial system against his political opponent. Words are not enough. Call on your Senator to join our fight – We will block every single Biden judicial nomination until America votes on November 5th.”

Sen. Blackburn wrote, “The White House’s weaponization of our government to target President Trump for political gain represents the pinnacle of two tiers of justice. We cannot allow this grave injustice to prevail in the United States of America. My Republican colleagues & I are taking a stand.”

Sen. Scott wrote, “100% agree. Our country is in real trouble. Republicans must stand together and end this madness.”

Senator Mike Lee urged his colleagues to join the boycott, stating, “I hope to have every Republican senator sign this. This is a call for unity within the Senate Republican Conference. Now is the time to choose: will we let the Republic fall, or will we take action to protect it?”

In a new update, Senators Josh Hawley and Ron Johnson have joined the pledge.

“UPDATE: salute to [Senator Josh Hawley and Senator Ron Johnson] for joining our pledge! Democrats don’t get to wreck our judicial system and expect any cooperation on their legislative priorities,” Sen. Lee wrote.