GENOCIDE JOE? Biden’s Biggest Donors Also Funding Anti-Israel Protests, Analysis Reveals

Several other groups involved in pro-Palestinian protests are backed by a foundation funded by Susan and Nick Pritzker, heir to the Hyatt Hotel empire — and supporters of Biden and numerous Democratic campaigns, including $6,600 to the Biden Victory Fund a few months ago and more than $300,000 during the 2020 campaign.

It goes on to note how these donations emphasize the “blurred lines when it comes to liberal causes and Democratic politics,” which includes “conflicting agendas and tactics” and a “small group of wealthy heavyweights are often playing an outsize role funding many of them.”

Although Biden has so far refused to fully condemn the protesters, he has argued that they are breaking the law and not abiding by the norms of peaceful protest.

“Destroying property is not a peaceful protest, it’s against the law,” Biden said. “Vandalism, trespassing, breaking windows, shutting down campuses, forcing the cancellation of classes and graduation, none of this is a peaceful protest.”

Despite these contradictions, there can be little doubt that Israel’s war in Gaza is proving to be an enormous headache for the Biden regime, which is increasingly alienating the hard left of the Democratic Party who oppose the existence of Israel altogether.