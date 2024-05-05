GENOCIDE JOE? Biden’s Biggest Donors Also Funding Anti-Israel Protests, Analysis Reveals

Despite referring to Joe Biden as “Genocide Joe,” anti-Israel protesters receive much of their financial backing from wealthy Democratic donors, an analysis has revealed.
Politico reported on Sunday that despite Biden’s lukewarm support for Israel, many of his biggest donors, including the Bill Gates, George Soros and the Rockefeller and Pritzker families, are also funnelling money towards the pro-Palestinian protesters that have dominated headlines over recent weeks.
“The donors include some of the biggest names in Democratic circles: Gates, Soros, Rockefeller and Pritzker, according to a POLITICO analysis.”
The report states:
Two of the main organizers behind protests at Columbia University and on other campuses are Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow. Both are supported by the Tides Foundation, which is seeded by Democratic megadonor George Soros as well as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and it in turn supports numerous small nonprofits that work for social change. (Gates did not return a request for comment, and Soros declined to comment.)
Several other groups involved in pro-Palestinian protests are backed by a foundation funded by Susan and Nick Pritzker, heir to the Hyatt Hotel empire — and supporters of Biden and numerous Democratic campaigns, including $6,600 to the Biden Victory Fund a few months ago and more than $300,000 during the 2020 campaign.
It goes on to note how these donations emphasize the “blurred lines when it comes to liberal causes and Democratic politics,” which includes “conflicting agendas and tactics” and a “small group of wealthy heavyweights are often playing an outsize role funding many of them.”
Although Biden has so far refused to fully condemn the protesters, he has argued that they are breaking the law and not abiding by the norms of peaceful protest.
“Destroying property is not a peaceful protest, it’s against the law,” Biden said. “Vandalism, trespassing, breaking windows, shutting down campuses, forcing the cancellation of classes and graduation, none of this is a peaceful protest.”
Despite these contradictions, there can be little doubt that Israel’s war in Gaza is proving to be an enormous headache for the Biden regime, which is increasingly alienating the hard left of the Democratic Party who oppose the existence of Israel altogether.