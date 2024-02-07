“Genocide Joe Has Got to Go!” – Biden’s Motorcade Met by Hundreds of Protestors in New York City (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Wednesday traveled to New York City to attend three private fundraisers.

He lumbered up the stairs to Air Force One after ignoring reporters.

WATCH:

Traffic was at a standstill to make room for Biden’s day in Manhattan. He attended events on the Upper East Side and Upper West Side.

“Drivers are advised to avoid traveling in Midtown or the east and west sides because there will be rolling street closures throughout the day.” WABC said.

Biden’s motorcade was met by pro-Hamas protesters.

81 million vote recipient Joe Biden doesn’t even have any supporters in bright blue New York City.

“Genocide Joe has got to go!” the pro-Palestinian protesters shouted.

WATCH:

The militants protested outside of Biden’s campaign reception on W. 60th Street.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

