“Genocide Joe Has Got to Go!” – Biden’s Motorcade Met by Hundreds of Protestors in New York City (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday traveled to New York City to attend three private fundraisers.

He lumbered up the stairs to Air Force One after ignoring reporters.

WATCH:

Biden takes no questions as he departs for a day of fundraising in New York City — forgetting to salute until he's at the top of the stairs. pic.twitter.com/MdSATP1sSr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 7, 2024

Traffic was at a standstill to make room for Biden’s day in Manhattan. He attended events on the Upper East Side and Upper West Side.

“Drivers are advised to avoid traveling in Midtown or the east and west sides because there will be rolling street closures throughout the day.” WABC said.

Biden’s motorcade was met by pro-Hamas protesters.

81 million vote recipient Joe Biden doesn’t even have any supporters in bright blue New York City.

“Genocide Joe has got to go!” the pro-Palestinian protesters shouted.

WATCH:

NOW: Biden’s motorcade arrives in NYC and is met by a hundreds of Palestine solidarity protesters chanting “Genocide Joe has got to go!” pic.twitter.com/i0zOzGuVN6 — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) February 7, 2024

The militants protested outside of Biden’s campaign reception on W. 60th Street.

WATCH: