Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Will Not Serve Time in Prison For Perjury and Mortgage Fraud

by

Prison time is only reserved for pro-life Christians and Trump supporters.

As previously reported, Soros-backed State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby was found guilty on two federal counts of perjury last November.

In February, Marilyn Mosby was found guilty on one count of mortgage fraud after testifying that she made false statements on loan applications in order to buy two vacation homes in Florida.

Marilyn Mosby was indicted on federal charges of perjury and filing a false mortgage application in January 2022.

Mosby was a corrupt Soros prosecutor who previously charged the wrong people, wrong names, wrong birth dates, and wrong addresses of two officers in the Freddie Gray case.

Mosby was humiliated when all charges against the police were eventually dropped.

In November Mosby was found guilty of perjury. She did not take the stand in her own defense.

“I’m blessed. I’m blessed. I have nothing else to say,” Mosby said as she exited the courthouse with her attorneys last year.

WATCH:

Mosby was sentenced by a judge on Thursday. The judge spared her prison time.

“Former State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s sentence includes 12 months of home confinement, 100 hours of community service and three years of supervised release.” – the AP reported.

Marilyn Mosby’s supporters cheered as she exited the courthouse. They’re happy a convicted criminal isn’t serving prison time.

“I’m just so incredibly grateful,” Mosby said outside the courthouse. “This is not over, but God was here today.”

WATCH:

