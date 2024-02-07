Former Top Baltimore Prosecutor Marilyn Mosby Who Previously Threatened to Prosecute Federal Agents Sent by Trump to Stop BLM Riots, Found GUILTY in Mortagage Fraud

Former top Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby was found guilty on Tuesday on one count of mortgage fraud.

Mosby, who previously served two terms as the State’s Attorney for Baltimore, was found guilty of mortgage fraud after testifying that she made false statements on loan applications in order to buy two vacation homes in Florida.

In November, Mosby was found guilty of two federal counts of perjury after falsely claiming she had financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to access funds from the city’s retirement fund.

Mosby has yet to be sentenced in either case.

The former Baltimore prosecutor made national headlines in 2020 after she called President Trump a “Clown” and threatened to arrest any federal agents sent by the Trump administration attempting to quell the BLM riots in Baltimore.

“If President Trump sends militarized federal agents to Baltimore City to attack our citizens by making illegal arrests, kidnapping people, assaulting them, or committing any other crime, they will be prosecuted by my office.” https://t.co/FvoTKoXK1w — Marilyn J. Mosby (@MarilynMosbyEsq) July 23, 2020

Per AP:

In 2016, President Trump called for Mosby to “prosecute herself” after all six charges she brought against the six police officers accused in the death of Freddie Gray were dropped.

WATCH: