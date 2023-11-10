Soros-Backed Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Found Guilty on Two Federal Counts of Perjury

Soros-backed State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby was found guilty on two federal counts of perjury on Thursday.
Marilyn Mosby was indicted on federal charges of perjury and filing a false mortgage application in January 2022.
Mosby was a corrupt Soros prosecutor who previously charged the wrong people, wrong names, wrong birth dates, and wrong addresses of two officers in the Freddie Gray case.
Mosby was humiliated when all charges against the police were eventually dropped.
On Thursday Mosby was found guilty of perjury. She did not take the stand in her own defense.
“I’m blessed. I’m blessed. I have nothing else to say,” Mosby said as she exited the courthouse with her attorneys.
BREAKING: Former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has been found GUILTY on two federal counts of perjury. pic.twitter.com/WaLH1Qxucy
Assistant US Attorney Zelensky in closing on Wednesday said Mosby took advantage of relief for Covid.
Government tells jurors the money was the property of Baltimore’s retirement system.
Prosecutor notes some employees in her office did suffer and were furloughed, but Mosby was not.
He references recordings played in court where she was urgently trying to get money. @wjz
Asst. US Attorney Erek Barron said after the verdict: “We respect the jury’s verdict and remain steadfastly committed to our mission to uphold the rule of law, keep our country safe, protect the civil rights of all Americans, and safeguard public property.”
Excerpt from CBS News:
Baltimore’s former top prosecutor Marilyn Mosby has been found guilty of two counts of perjury, after a day of deliberations.
Mosby decided not to take the stand in her own defense in the trial, fearing prosecutors would ask damaging questions about her tax records and her credibility.
The government alleges the former Baltimore City state’s attorney lied about suffering business losses because of COVID-19 to get penalty-free withdrawals from her retirement account.
She used the money to buy vacation homes in Florida.
Much of the government’s case focuses on financial records surrounding Mosby’s Mahogany Elite travel operation, which the state’s attorney herself acknowledged made no money and had no clients.
“We should not allow Ms. Mosby to lie under oath because of her position,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Zelinsky told jurors in his closing argument.
“When the world was suffering the effects of COVID, Ms. Mosby took advantage of the situation,” he said.