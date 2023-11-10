Soros-Backed Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Found Guilty on Two Federal Counts of Perjury

Soros-backed State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby was found guilty on two federal counts of perjury on Thursday.

Marilyn Mosby was indicted on federal charges of perjury and filing a false mortgage application in January 2022.

Mosby was a corrupt Soros prosecutor who previously charged the wrong people, wrong names, wrong birth dates, and wrong addresses of two officers in the Freddie Gray case.

Mosby was humiliated when all charges against the police were eventually dropped.

On Thursday Mosby was found guilty of perjury. She did not take the stand in her own defense.

“I’m blessed. I’m blessed. I have nothing else to say,” Mosby said as she exited the courthouse with her attorneys.

Assistant US Attorney Zelensky in closing on Wednesday said Mosby took advantage of relief for Covid.

Asst. US Attorney Erek Barron said after the verdict: “We respect the jury’s verdict and remain steadfastly committed to our mission to uphold the rule of law, keep our country safe, protect the civil rights of all Americans, and safeguard public property.”

