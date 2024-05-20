Ex-CDC Director Breaks Silence on COVID Vaccine Safety | Beyond the Headlines

Dr. Robert Redfield, former director of the CDC, has now made a shocking statement regarding the COVID vaccines and information that was suppressed by his former agency regarding the vaccines. Now that the truth is coming out more and more about the harm they’ve caused, what exactly did Dr. Redfield say, and could it potentially blow the lid even more on the vaccine information suppression campaign?
Elijah Schaffer discusses all this and more on today’s Beyond the Headlines!
