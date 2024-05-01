CDC Concealed Evidence Linking Deaths to Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines, Internal Documents Reveal

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials found evidence that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines caused multiple deaths before claiming that there was no evidence linking the vaccines to any deaths.

The US public health regime and the bootlicking media have been routinely downplaying the risk of developing myocarditis after taking the vaccine, calling the occurrence “mild” and “rare,” and systematically burying any evidence to the contrary.

According to the documents obtained by The Epoch Times, CDC employees conducted investigations into reported post-vaccination deaths, particularly focusing on cases involving myocarditis, a known side effect of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

Their findings, spanning the end of 2021, highlighted instances where myocarditis was listed on death certificates and in autopsies for some individuals who had received the vaccines. In some cases, myocarditis was even attributed directly to vaccination.

The file also showed instances where deaths met the CDC’s definition for myocarditis, with symptoms appearing within 42 days of vaccination and no virus-related symptoms present.

Despite these findings, the CDC maintained that it had seen no signs linking the Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines to any deaths reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

The VAERS database contains information on unverified reports of adverse events (illnesses, health problems and/or symptoms) following immunization with US-licensed vaccines. The CDC government website links to the VAERS platform.

What VAERS Says: “‘VAERS occasionally receives case reports from US manufacturers that were reported to their foreign subsidiaries. Under FDA regulations, if a manufacturer is notified of a foreign case report that describes an event that is both serious and unexpected (in other words, it does not appear in the product labeling), they are required to submit it to VAERS.”

Dr. Clare Craig, a British pathologist, and Dr. Andrew Bostom, a heart expert, both expressed concerns about the CDC’s stance. Dr. Craig told The Epoch Times that it was “absolutely” safe to say that the vaccines caused the deaths in cases where myocarditis was listed as the cause and met the CDC’s definition.

Dr. Bostom accused the CDC of “concealing these deaths” and “putting out a dishonest line” by claiming there were no deaths related to the mRNA vaccines.

A CDC spokeswoman declined to explain why the agency doesn’t consider autopsies or death certificates as evidence of causality and did not address questions about specific deaths outlined in the file, citing privacy concerns.

The article also raises concerns about how the CDC counts COVID-19 deaths, noting that people who die with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 are counted as COVID-19 deaths, regardless of the cause. Additionally, the CDC advised death certifiers to include COVID-19 on certificates even if the deaths occurred years after COVID-19 infection.

The internal file obtained by The Epoch Times details numerous cases of individuals who died following COVID-19 vaccination, with autopsy reports attributing causes of death directly to vaccine-related complications such as myocarditis and pericarditis.

After another man, 24, died on Oct. 27, 2021, about two months after receiving a second Pfizer injection, his health care provider diagnosed him with myocarditis. An autopsy listed “complications of COVID-19 vaccine-related myocarditis” as the cause of death, according to the file. Another vaccine recipient, a 77-year-old man, was found dead at home on Nov. 14, 2021. The autopsy confirmed the man had pericarditis and listed the cause of death as “complications from the COV-19 booster,” according to the file. Among other deaths in the CDC file are: A male, whose age was redacted, suffered sudden cardiac death in April 2021 following a Johnson & Johnson vaccination. He was diagnosed with myocarditis, which was confirmed by the medical examiner. A CDC worker stated that the case did not technically meet the agency’s case definition, but they would “consider probable subclinical myocarditis, given the histopathological findings.”

A 21-year-old woman who died in 2021 after seizures and cardiac arrhythmias following Pfizer vaccination was found on autopsy to have lymphocytic myocarditis. The CDC listed her case as confirmed myocarditis with no evidence of viral causes.

A 45-year-old man was found dead in his bed in 2021 after Moderna vaccination but testing for myocarditis and pericarditis was not performed.

A 55-year-old woman who was “found unresponsive in [a] field” in 2021 after Johnson & Johnson vaccination was confirmed on autopsy to have myocarditis and to have suffered a cardiac arrest. The death met the CDC’s case definition but concurrent upper respiratory infection “makes viral myocarditis a potential alternative cause,” a CDC worker stated. The medical examiner declined to comment.

Reports from the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), including non-domestic reports, showed there are now over a million cases of COVID-19 vaccine adverse reactions, including more than 37,382 deaths through March 29, 2024.

The VAERS website is now reporting a total of 1,635,048 adverse events related to the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the latest number.

The latest data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) indicates that the highest number of myocarditis and pericarditis reports was recorded in 2021, coinciding with the introduction of the COVID vaccine. Subsequently, the figures slightly declined in 2022, and further decreased as vaccine hesitancy among the population increased.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that many Americans who have filed claims after being injured by the experimental COVID-19 vaccines have not received compensation, and many were denied for not meeting the standard of proof.

The Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) was created so that in the unlikely event you experience a serious injury from a covered countermeasure, you may be considered for benefits, HRSA said on its website.

According to the CICP Data for Fiscal Years 2010 – 2024(As of April 1, 2024), there are 13,116 total claims filed related to COVID-19 vaccine. Ironically, only 12 have been compensated so far and 2,467 cases were denied.

“Of the 13,116 COVID-19 countermeasure claims, 10,097 allege injuries/deaths from COVID-19 vaccines and 3,019 allege injuries/deaths from other COVID-19 countermeasures. These 3,019 claims include those where it is unclear upon initial submission of the claim whether the injury/death is alleged from a vaccine or a non-vaccine COVID-19 countermeasure,” Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) wrote.