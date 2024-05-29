Even Anti-Trumper Karl Rove is Dunking on the Biden Campaign Over Robert De Niro Stunt: ‘A Stupid Mistake’ (VIDEO)

Former George W. Bush advisor Karl Rove is no friend of Trump, yet even he is slamming the Joe Biden campaign over the decision to let unhinged TDS suffering actor Robert De Niro speak for them today.

De Niro ended up lashing out at critics in the crowd and looked like a crazy person.

Transcript via FOX News:

KARL ROVE: Stupid mistake by the Biden campaign. … While all the cameras were there, they wanted to get their moment in the sun. And it was a big mistake. It politicizes the trial. Better to have waited. And then what was said, with all due respect to Mr. De Niro, who’s a wonderful, wonderful actor… “Donald Trump wants to destroy New York, destroy America, and destroy the world. And if you reelect him, he’s never going to leave office. He’s going to make himself a tyrant for life.”

Are those the kind of credible statements that are going to cause people who don’t like Biden and don’t like Trump, but are trying to figure out who to vote for, are they going to cause people to say, ‘well, geez, you now told me you wanted to destroy our country.’ Of course he did. The people who believe that are already in the Biden camp. That’s not who they should be trying to reach out to. He came close in a moment of talking about January 6th and talking about the two officers, but that might have had an impact.

But this was so over-the-top as to simply be useless. And what a stupid mistake on the part of the Biden campaign. More reason why Democratic leaders are probably going to be concerned that he’s the likely nominee of their party.