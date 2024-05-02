EPIC UPDATE: American Patriots Send More Than $213,000 in Support to Fraternity Brothers Who Rescued Fallen American Flag From Pro-Hamas Mob

On Wednesday morning, The Gateway Pundit reported on the heroic University of North Carolina fraternity brothers who protected a fallen American flag from a pro-Hamas mob despite a violent onslaught from the radicals.

Now, their fellow Americans have made sure they know how much support they have behind them!

A GoFundMe started by John Noonan,’Pi Kappa Phi Men Defended their Flag. Throw ’em a Rager’ has raised over $213,000 for the brothers.

Noonan’s description of the day’s heroism is epic:

**Update: We are overwhelmed by you glorious, Patriotic Americans who value good beer and great times. We are in contact with multiple leaders from fraternities whose members helped defend the flag, including Alpha Epsilon Pi and others, in addition to Pi Kappa Psi. Our gratitude goes to all of them and we will update supporters on what comes next.** Commie losers across the country have invaded college campuses to make dumb demands of weak University Administrators. But amidst the chaos, the screaming, the anti-semitism, the hatred of faith and flag, stood a platoon of American heroes. Armored in Vineyard Vines and Patagonia, fueled by Zyn and White Claws, these triumphant Brohemians protected Old Glory from the unwashed Marxist horde — laughing at their shrieks and wails and shielding the Stars & Stripes from Soviet missiles. These boys… no, men, of the UNC Chapel Hill Pi Kappa Phi, gave the best to America and now they deserve the best. Help us raise funds to throw this frat the party they deserve, a party worth of the boat-shoed Broleteriat who did their country proud.