Democrats Are ‘Freaking-Out’ Over Dementia Joe Biden

National Democrats are sounding the alarm over Dementia Joe Biden as his polls continue to lag against President Trump.

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, infamous Democrat operative James “Ragin’ Cajun” Carville has unleashed on the Biden campaign for failing to attack Trump effectively and raising the alarm bells on White House occupant’s poor number numbers with young and black voters.

But now the panic has spread far beyond just Carville. Politico reported this morning wide swaths of the party are in full-blown “freak-out” mode as the haughty Biden campaign continues to ignore the warning signs on inflation, immigration, and his own unpopularity.

The worry even extends to strategists who were previously confident regarding Biden’s chances against Trump.

Politico reported:

Nearly five months from the election, anxiety has morphed into palpable trepidation, according to more than a dozen party leaders and operatives. And the gap between what Democrats will say on TV or in print, and what they’ll text their friends, has only grown as worries have surged about Biden’s prospects. “You don’t want to be that guy who is on the record saying we’re doomed, or the campaign’s bad or Biden’s making mistakes. Nobody wants to be that guy,” said a Democratic operative in close touch with the White House and granted anonymity to speak freely. But Biden’s stubbornly poor polling and the stakes of the election “are creating the freakout,” he said. “This isn’t, ‘Oh my God, Mitt Romney might become president.’ It’s ‘Oh my God, the democracy might end.’”

Compounding Democrat woes, the fact Trump’s fundraising has picked up significantly. He outraised Biden by a whopping $25 million last month, which includes an earth-shattering- $50.5 million fundraising haul from an event in Palm Beach, Florida.

According to Politico, another adviser provided a list of nearly two dozen reasons why Biden could lose to significant Democrat Party donors. The reasons included Kamala Harris’s toxic public image and the presence of major third-party candidates such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

This reality of Biden’s peril is driving the Democrats to drink:

“Donors ask me on an hourly basis about what I think,” the adviser said, calling it “so much easier to show them, so while they read it, I can pour a drink.” The adviser added, “The list of why we ‘could’ win is so small I don’t even need to keep the list on my phone.”

Five months is an eternity in politics. The Democrats will no doubt unleash a variety of dirty tricks, including voter fraud, within this time frame.

Still, the party’s turmoil is entertaining and should comfort those concerned about Trump’s chances this fall.