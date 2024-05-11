James Carville Freaks Out Over Failure of Democrat Attacks on Trump: ‘It’s Not Working!’ (VIDEO)

Democrat strategist and former Bill Clinton staffer James Carville is not doing well. He is extremely frustrated and angry that none of the attacks Democrats have tried to smear Trump are working.

Carville understands polling, and the numbers are making him crazy. He notes that Trump is ‘more ahead than he’s ever been.’

He also seems very frustrated that the public doesn’t care about January 6th. He is having a total meltdown.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

JAMES CARVILLE: Trump’s more ahead than he’s ever been, more — fewer people think January 6 was any kind of what it was, an assault on the temple of democracy, our Constitution, whatever you want to say.

It’s going the wrong way. It’s not working. Everything that we’re throwing is spaghetti at a wall, and none of it is sticking, me included. It’s hard starting your 80th year, and like everyone else I have an opinion of myself. And the opinion I’ve come to is I don’t matter.

It doesn’t matter. You can prepare and you can be on TV, you can write pieces, you can have a YouTube channel, you can have a podcast and nothing, nothing!

We’ve got to try to think of something different because what we’re doing in really really not working.

Watch the video below, this is glorious:

Has anyone ever seen him this frustrated and upset? Is it possible that he has seen internal polling and that it’s completely dreadful? He certainly doesn’t seem confident about the way things are going.

Mike LaChance

