James Carville Triggered by New CNN Poll, Curses at Young Voters in Angry Rant (Video)

The Gateway Pundit reported on a new poll from CNN that shows Donald Trump holding an impressive six-point lead over Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential race.

Even more encouraging for Trump is that with the presence of third-party candidates, he leads Biden by a staggering nine points.

CNN reports:

Trump’s support in the poll among registered voters holds steady at 49% in a head-to-head matchup against Biden, the same as in CNN’s last national poll on the race in January, while Biden’s stands at 43%, not significantly different from January’s 45%. Looking back, 55% of all Americans now say they see Trump’s presidency as a success, while 44% see it as a failure. In a January 2021 poll taken just before Trump left office and days after the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, 55% considered his time as president a failure.

James Carville did not take the news well.

In a clip on X, taken from a longer video shared to Politicon, Carville had strong words for young voters if Donald Trump wins.

“If they get ahold, there will be no government left, no rights left, you will live under a theocracy, you’ll end up with Christian Nationalism. But that’s all right you little f’ing 26-year-old, you don’t feel like the election is important.”

Watch:

You can watch his full meltdown here: