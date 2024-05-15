Democrats Boxed Out RFK Jr. From the Presidential Debates – And There Is Only ONE REASON Why! …Update: RFK Jr. Announces He Has Qualified for the Debate!

Earlier today the Joe Biden regime finally agreed to debate President Donald Trump. This was a great surprise to the American public after seeing Joe Biden’s lose his battle with dementia these past six years.

The first official presidential debate was held in 1960 between Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy. This year was looking to be the first time in 64 years that there would not be a presidential debate as the Biden regime balked at the idea knowing that Joe has the worst foreign policy record in history, the worst domestic policy record in 100 years, and is not mentally capable of a public debate due to his diminishing mental capacity.

So today’s news was a surprise. Of course, the Democrats listed several stipulations in order to proceed with a debate.

Axios reported:

President Biden is opting out of the traditional presidential debates structure, challenging former President Trump to a one-on-one contest as soon as next month. Why it matters: The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates traditionally hosts three presidential debates in September and October. Biden’s offer would cut the commission out of the process. Between the lines: The Biden campaign views the current debates as “structured like an entertainment spectacle” that doesn’t enforce its own rules, per a letter to the commission released Wednesday. The campaign instead wants to work directly with broadcast networks that host both GOP and Democratic primary debates.

The letter proposes just the two candidates and a moderator, with no audience.

and a moderator, with no audience. It also suggests microphones that cut off automatically at time limits and when it’s not a candidate’s turn to speak.

The CNN debate moderators were named after President Trump and Joe Biden agreed to a debate.

Trump-haters and fake news pushers Jake Tapper and Dana Bash were selected by Democrats and lackeys at CNN to host the debates.

It’s now confirmed that President Trump will be debating Jake Tapper, Dana Bash, and Joe Biden in the first debate. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 15, 2024

Of course, Democrats only agreed to the debates after the stacked the events with far left moderators and set the rules. And Democrats refused to offer Democrat-Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy on the stage.

There is only one reason for this – Kennedy would take votes from Joe Biden. That’s it. That is the only reason they would not allow him on the stage.

This is not the Democrat Party’s first assault on RFK Jr. The Democrats previously made the rules so impossible for a challenger that he was forced to run as an Independent candidate.

Even worse, the Biden regime REFUSES to grant Robert Kennedy, Jr. Secret Service security for his campaign knowing that his FATHER and UNCLE were both assassinated when he was a child.

Robert F. Kennedy is currently averaging 10.8% of the vote in the Real Clear Politics averages.

But on Wednesday night Robert F. Kennedy announced that he has met the requirements and that he will be joining Trump and Biden at the debate.