DELUSIONAL: Hillary Clinton Gives an INSANE Trump Comparison | Beyond the Headlines

Since Trump came down the escalator in 2015, he’s drawn a lot of comparisons, some good, and of course, some bad — mostly coming from the left. This is nothing new, but Hillary Clinton recently had a pretty EXTREME comparison, putting Trump in the same breath as an infamous 20th-century dictator. Who was it, and why is Hillary still seething YEARS later?

Maria Zeee goes over all this and more on today’s Beyond the Headlines!