Convicted Perjurer Michael Cohen Testifies Claiming He Lied and Went to Prison to Protect Trump

Michael Cohen took the stand Tuesday in what many are calling a theatrical performance in the sham Biden/Bragg hush money trial.

Cohen admitted to lying to Congress and serving prison time, all in a bid to shield the man he now accuses: former President Donald Trump.

Cohen now points a finger and claims, “…To keep the loyalty and to do things [Trump] had asked me to do, I violated my moral compass and I suffered the penalty as is my family,” according to the Washington Post.

He also admitted to profiting from his connections to Trump for personal gain, including by discussing him on podcasts and in books. After this admission, prosecutors concluded their initial questioning of Cohen, with defense attorneys set to begin their cross-examination after the lunch break.

More from far-left WaPo:

Michael Cohen expressed regret for the bad things he says he did on Donald Trump’s behalf, telling the jury that he engaged in bad conduct to “effectuate” whatever their goals were. After working for Trump for a decade, Cohen became a target of regulators and investigators, and he eventually admitted to several federal crimes and got a three-year prison sentence. “I regret doing things for him that I should not have — lying, bullying people in order to effectuate the goal.” Cohen added that he didn’t regret his time at the Trump Organization because “as I have expressed before, I had some very interesting and great times.”

Michael Cohen revealed that his wife, son, and daughter questioned his loyalty to Trump.

CNN reported:

Michael Cohen said his wife, son and daughter questioned his loyalty to Trump and had a serious conversation that made him reassess his loyalty. Here are the highlights of his latest testimony: His family gave him a reality check: Cohen testified that his wife and kids started asking him why he was so loyal to Trump and why he was holding onto that. Cohen said he pleaded guilty after talking to his family and deciding he “would not lie for President Trump anymore.” “Worst day of my life”: Asked what the day was like, Cohen said, “Worst day of my life.”

Jesse Watters, on his Monday program, criticized Cohen for his inconsistent narratives, suggesting that Cohen’s motivations might be self-serving rather than protective of Trump.

“Cohen’s been disbarred from practicing law. He went to jail for perjury and tax evasion, lied to banks, lied to Congress, and lied to his wife. Cohen even secretly recorded conversations with Trump. When you talk to your lawyer and he secretly tapes your conversations and violates your attorney-client privilege, he’s not your lawyer. He’s a rat,” Watters said.

“Cohen told the court he paid Stormy Daniels by taking a loan out on his own home. Why didn’t he just cut Stormy a check? He says he didn’t want his wife to find out. Why would Cohen’s wife care if Trump was paying to keep a porn star quiet? Was Cohen protecting Trump or himself?”

WATCH:

Alvin Bragg’s whole case rests on a convicted lying rat and a porn star ghostbuster, who both will do anything for money. This is a ‘he said, she said’ without a crime. And today, Michael Cohen blew the prosecution’s case wide open. pic.twitter.com/CrCnctQEL8 — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) May 14, 2024

The Gateway Pundit reported on Monday that Cohen admitted paying Stormy Daniels from his own pocket.

Cohen said that his wife was unaware of these financial maneuvers due to her role in managing their household finances. He feared her reaction if such a large sum suddenly disappeared from their joint account.

In his testimony, Cohen also admitted to misleading First Republic Bank about the purpose of the bank account opened to transfer the funds to Daniels. He labeled the account for “management consulting” purposes because he believed the bank wouldn’t approve if they knew its actual intent.

Fox News reported that “NY v. Trump revolves around the alleged falsification of business records. Prosecutors say Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 to quiet her claims of the alleged extramarital sexual encounter. The District Attorney’s Office alleges the Trump Organization reimbursed Cohen and fraudulently logged the payments as legal expenses, and they are working to prove that Trump falsified records with the intent to commit or conceal a second crime.”

It can be recalled that a 2018 letter from Michael Cohen’s lawyers admitting Trump knew nothing about the Stormy Daniels ‘hush money’ transaction re-emerged this year as the judge set the trial date.

Last year the Daily Mail obtained a 2018 letter from Michael Cohen’s lawyer stating Cohen used his own personal money to pay Porn Star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

The letter also clarifies that neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign reimbursed Michael Cohen for the $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels.

Cohen, now 57, served his time in a federal corrections facility in Otisville, New York.

On his way to prison in 2019, he launched scathing attacks on Trump, although he refrained from mentioning the former president by name. “I hope when I rejoin my family and friends that the country will be in a place without xenophobia, injustice, and lies at the helm of our country,” Cohen told reporters as he left his Manhattan home.

“There still remains much to be told and I look forward to the day that I can share the truth,” Cohen said reading his statement (probably written by Clinton fixer Lanny Davis).