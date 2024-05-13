Michael Cohen Admits Paying Former Pornstar Stormy Daniels from His Own Pocket

The ongoing legal saga surrounding former President Donald Trump continues as he faces a New York City jury today.

The case, which has been characterized by the defense as another instance of lawfare propelled by Democrats and the Biden regime, is yet to have a clearly defined criminal act that Mr. Trump is accused of committing.

Today’s courtroom proceedings were highlighted by testimony from Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney and confidant, who has previously served prison time related to other legal actions against Trump.

Cohen told the court that in October 2016, he took out a home equity line of credit to pay $130,000 to Daniels as part of a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), to secure a non-disclosure agreement about her alleged affair with Trump in 2006 – an affair Trump has consistently denied. He described this move as critical to preventing what he believed would be catastrophic damage to Trump’s campaign, Fox News reported.

Allen Weisselberg, then-CFO of the Trump Organization, was allegedly consulted about funding the payment, who initially hesitated to provide the funds.

“I ultimately said, ‘OK, I’ll pay it,’” Cohen told the court, claiming that Weisselberg reassured him he would be reimbursed.

Cohen emphasized that his wife was unaware of these financial maneuvers due to her role in managing their household finances. He feared her reaction if such a large sum suddenly disappeared from their joint account.

According to Cohen’s testimony, both he and Weisselberg informed Trump that Cohen would use personal funds for the payment. Trump’s alleged response was “good, good.”

“I was doing everything that I could and more to protect my boss,” Cohen said. He insisted that he would not have made such a payment without Trump’s approval and expected reimbursement, “everything required Mr. Trump’s signoff… on top of that, I wanted the money back.”

In his testimony, Cohen also admitted to misleading First Republic Bank about the purpose of the bank account opened to transfer the funds to Daniels. He labeled the account for “management consulting” purposes because he believed the bank wouldn’t approve if they knew its actual intent.

The transaction was completed on Oct. 27, 2016, when Cohen wired the funds to Daniels’ attorney Keith Davidson and misleadingly marked it as a “retainer.”

Fox News reported that “NY v. Trump revolves around the alleged falsification of business records. Prosecutors say Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 to quiet her claims of the alleged extramarital sexual encounter. The District Attorney’s Office alleges the Trump Organization reimbursed Cohen and fraudulently logged the payments as legal expenses, and they are working to prove that Trump falsified records with the intent to commit or conceal a second crime.”

It can be recalled that a 2018 letter from Michael Cohen’s lawyers admitting Trump knew nothing about the Stormy Daniels ‘hush money’ transaction re-emerged this year as the judge set the trial date.

Last year the Daily Mail obtained a 2018 letter from Michael Cohen’s lawyer stating Cohen used his own personal money to pay Porn Star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

The letter also clarifies that neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign reimbursed Michael Cohen for the $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels.

This directly contradicts Cohen’s testimony – not surprising given Michael Cohen is a convicted perjurer.

Daily Mail reported at the time: