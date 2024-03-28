2018 Letter From Michael Cohen’s Lawyers Admitting Trump Knew Nothing About Stormy Daniels ‘Hush Money’ Transaction Re-Emerges Ahead of Trial

A 2018 letter from Michael Cohen’s lawyers admitting Trump knew nothing about the Stormy Daniels ‘hush money’ transaction re-emerged as the judge set the trial for April 15.

Last year the Daily Mail obtained a 2018 letter from Michael Cohen’s lawyer stating Cohen used his own personal money to pay Porn Star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

The letter also states that the Trump Org nor the Trump campaign reimbursed Michael Cohen for the $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels.

This directly contradicts Cohen’s testimony – not surprising given Michael Cohen is a convicted perjurer.

Trump has been accused of paying Daniels ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump with 34 felony counts related to the Stormy Daniels ‘hush payment’ transaction.

Michael Cohen’s former legal advisor Robert Costello last year appeared before the Manhattan grand jury to set the record straight.

Costello blasted Michael Cohen as a “convicted perjurer” in remarks to reporters in New York last March.

The prosecutors “cherry-picked” 6 emails out of more than 300 emails, Costello said.

Costello told reporters that Michael Cohen used the money “pursuant to a HELOC (Home Equity Line of Credit) loan” to pay Stormy.

“And why did you take the loan, Michael?” Costello said recalling a conversation he had with Cohen about the payment to Stormy Daniels.

“‘I wanted this secret. I didn’t even want my own wife to know. Much less Melania Trump,’” Costello said recalling Cohen’s remarks about using money from a HELOC to pay Stormy Daniels.

"Michael Cohen is far from solid evidence:" Cohen's former legal advisor Robert Costello attacked his ex-client's credibility as the "star witness" in the hush money case against former President Donald Trump. More: https://t.co/crLKBCYjsW pic.twitter.com/TYRpvSmR9W — NewsNation (@NewsNation) March 20, 2023

A 2018 letter from Michael Cohen’s lawyer to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) blows another hole in Cohen’s testimony.

“In a private transaction in 2016, before the U.S. presidential election, Mr. Cohen used his own personal funds to facilitate a payment of $130,000 to Ms. Stephanie Clifford,’ Cohen’s lawyer Stephen Ryan, who worked form McDermott Will & Emery wrote.

“Neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms. Clifford, and neither reimbursed Mr. Cohen for the payment directly or indirectly,” the lawyer wrote.

“Contrary to the allegations in the complaint, which are entirely speculative, neither Mr. Cohen nor Essential Consultants LLC made any in-kind contributions to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., or any other presidential campaign committee.” he said.