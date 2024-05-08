CNN Legal Analyst on Stormy Daniels: “Her Responses Were Disastrous” (Video)

Stormy Daniels’s testimony on Tuesday was such an absolute disaster that even CNN was forced to admit it.

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig said that, although Daniels’ testimony about a sexual encounter with Trump in a hotel room in 2006 was “plausible,” her responses while under cross-examination by Trump’s legal team called her credibility into question.

Referring to the moment Daniels admitted she hates President Trump, Honig said, “Her responses were disastrous.”

Adding, “That’s a big deal.”

“When the witness hates the person whose liberty is at stake, that’s a big damn deal!”

“And she’s putting out tweets, fantasizing about him being in jail. That really undermines the credibility.”

Honig also referenced Daniels’s comment that she has no intention of paying court-ordered legal fees to Trump after her failed defamation case against him was tossed out.

Daniels has said on social media she “will go to jail” before she has to “pay a penny.”

“The fact that she owes him $500,000 by order of a court, owes Donald Trump a half million dollars, and said, ‘I will never pay him. I will defy a court order,’ the defense is gonna say, ‘She’s willing to defy a court order. She’s not willing to respect an order from a judge. Why is she gonna respect this oath she took?’ So, I thought it went quite poorly on cross-exam.”

During her testimony, crooked Judge Juan Merchan let Daniels “run wild” with her highly prejudicial testimony.

She was also reportedly making scripted jokes in the courtroom to win over the jury but nobody was laughing.