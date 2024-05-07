LIVE UPDATES From the Courtroom: Stormy Daniels Testifies in Sham Trump Showtrial – Told to Slow Down – Asked About Sexual Positions

Stormy Daniels is testifying today in President Trump’s criminal case before crooked Judge Juan Merchan’s courtroom in New York City.

“Judge Merchan agrees with Bragg and Biden’s attorneys saying that Stormy Daniels has “credibility” to testify about an alleged affair, even though she’s repeatedly denied any such affair over the years and even went on record by issuing an official statement denying such an affair.”

Stormy Daniels wrote in 2018, “Over the past few weeks I have been asked countless times to comment on reports of an alleged sexual relationship I had with Donald Trump many, many, many years ago. The fact of the matter is that each party to this alleged affair denied its existence in 2006, 20011, 2016, 2017 and now again in 2018. 1 am not denying this affair because i was paid “hush money” as has been reported in overseas owned tabloids. I am denying this affair because it never happened.”

The Gateway Pundit contributor Paul Ingrassia is inside the courtroom today.

““Judge” Merchan loves to say “enjoy your lunch” to everyone once they break every day. Many of the fake news journalists and government lawyers here are getting a kick out of this sham show trial, which is a colossal waste of taxpayer money and a complete waste of everyone’s time. They have the maturity of school children breaking for recess, and treat the irreparable harm they’re doing to America’s justice system so cavalierly. Like it’s a joke for everyone. Awful! These people destroying the rule of law in real time MUST BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE!”

“Prosecutors are now asking Stormy Daniels about her recollections and impressions to the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape that was released in October of 2016 The tape has absolutely no bearing on anything related to this sham trial, and Daniels’ impressions, above all, should not matter. A total miscarriage of justice!”

“Daniels is audibly slurring her speech, speaking very quickly, and rubbing her hands and hair frequently on the stand.”

“When asked by the prosecution today how she wanted to be addressed in a courtroom she said “Stormy Daniels.” So the “legal name” theory fails.”

“In a flagrant violation of NY’s rules of evidence and judicial ethics guidelines, the judge is allowing Stormy Daniels to “run wild” with her highly prejudicial testimony, running roughshod over the objections of Trump’s attorneys, and allowing Daniels to vividly discuss every last salacious detail about the alleged interaction she had with Trump. Prosecutors are asking how tall she is relative to Trump and whether there was a power dynamic between them. Now asking about their alleged sexual affair, the position they were in, whether they were intoxicated, “uncomfortable,” and “how they closed it off.” Completely out of line!!”

“Bragg’s prosecutors questioning Daniels about her STD tests and preferred sex positions. What a sleazy, disgusting trial. With this political persecution, we are witnessing the execution of due process and rule of law in real time by Biden and his acolytes. What a tragedy — the damage being done to the justice system will take years to repair, and may be permanent.”

“It’s notable how inarticulate Bragg’s Prosecutors are, which has been an issue all throughout the trial: on direct examination they struggle to clearly ask their questions, they stumble and mumble over basic words, have to repeatedly withdraw questions, requiring the witnesses to repeatedly ask for clarification. Bragg’s prosecutors are not smart people — and bad lawyers!”

One user also said, “The judge is allowing the prosecutor and witness to talk about the size of “genitalia.” What a f*cking joke and disgrace to the American justice system. They are putting the future president of the United States of America through this garbage.”

The judge is allowing prosecutors and witnesses to bring up things that have absolutely nothing to do with the indictment or the case.

The Alvin Bragg case has turned a court of law into a Jerry Springer episode. Nothing but gossip, lies and inuendo.

National Political Correspondent Alex Miller has also some updates:

Stormy Daniels called to the witness stand.

She walks in, Trump appears to look at her for a bit.

Some Jurors smile as her name is called and some start writing. She’s in all black, hair pulled back, glasses on her head.

She says she prefers being called Stormy.

Background: Grew up in Baton Rouge, LA, parents divorced at 4 YO. Very low income family. Went to a private very Christian elementary school that her dad paid for. Then entered the magnet system and went to an engineering high school.

Got a full scholarship to Texas A&M for veterinary medicine. Took a year off to make money but never went to school. Loved horses growing up, also did dancing (tap, ballet) growing up.

A friend invited her to a club to see her dance at 17. Started dancing on the weekend and made more in 2 nights didn’t miss class and made more than she did shoveling manure. She moved out at 17 bc her mom was neglectful. Said she wasn’t an addict but would disappear for days.

Says women who made the most were the ones who did adult films.

Friend offered to pay her way to CA to go with her to a shoot. Daniels was a fully clothed extra.

A director ask her to do a film & her friend said she’d be in it too. 5 days later Daniels was offered a contract.

Daniels says she became an adult film director, one of the youngest if not the youngest female adult film feature director.

Lists a ton of awards.

Was in 40 Year Old Virgin, Knocked Up, music videos including Maroon 5.

Got fired from her podcast because she didn’t want to talk about just this case and politics.

“It just kept going down this one subject line.” We’re now in 2006.

Daniels is still under contract with Wicked Pictures, as an adult film director and actress. Wicked sponsored one of the holes on the golf course.

She jokes, “Which I know is very funny an adult film company sponsoring a hole.” This is where she met Trump.

She says their meeting was a brief encounter on the course. Gave them water, posed for picture.

Says she was introduced along with other adult film actresses but also as a director.

“You direct too,” she says he told her. “You must be the smart one.”

She says she knew he was old or older than her father, knew he had done reality TV and was on Celebrity Apprentice, which she had never watched.

When she saw him later, she says he remembered her again as “the smart one.” Took a photo with Trump at the gift room.

They talked briefly, I saw him talking to his security (at the time thought it was his friend), then that man asked if she wanted to have dinner with Trump.

Prosecution just had Daniels point Trump out in the courtroom. She moves around in her chair, an indication she can’t really seem him too well from her chair. “Navy blue jacket at the table,” she says as she points.

We’re looking now at the photo of Daniels and Trump across four big screens. Each juror has a monitor to observe, Trump has one at his table.

Hard to tell if he’s looking at it.

Bodyguard Keith Schiller asked if she wanted to have dinner with Trump. She said “[expletive] no.”

Schiller asked for her phone number and she gave it to him. He messaged her and she saved his number in her phone.

She saved his number as “Keith Trump.”

She still has the number in her phone. Publicist told her to go to the dinner.

“It’ll make a great story if nothing else. What could possibly go wrong?” Publicist told her he might have good advice and maybe help with an agent.

So, Stormy messaged back and forth with Keith, to go to Trump’s hotel for dinner.

She said she was walking to the hotel and ran into a friend, who she told she was going to dinner with Trump, and then took a car the rest of the way.

Keith gave her specific instructions to take a certain elevator to get to the penthouse. He was waiting for her outside the door.

Asked her expectations, she said she didn’t really have any. She said she was told they’d meet on his floor and then they’d go down to dinner together.

She said when she entered the foyer: Trump was wearing silk/satin PJs that she immediately made fun of him for.

She said: Does Mr. Hefner know you stole his pajamas?

She says she told him to go change and he obliged. Returned in a dress shirt/pants.

She says the suite Trump was staying in was bigger and nicer than any of her apartments. Daniels says she was early, still sunlight coming through the windows.

He said we should get talking for a bit, we can go down or order up.

Daniels says she was early, there still sunlight coming through the windows. He said we should get talking for a bit, we can go down or order up.

He asked about her family, her upbringing, where she went to school. Did she have kids, was she married?

Daniels says Trump was really interested in her career. How she went from adult film actress to a writer and director.

She explained scripted adult films to him. “It’s not all — hi mr. pizza boy,” she said.

He asked about unions, residuals, health insurance, testing.

She says most people ask the salacious stuff, not a lot of biz questions. “I don’t think I’d ever been asked about unions.”

He asked about her STD status. At the time, testing was every 30 days. He asked if she ever had a “bad test.” She said no & offered to show him her history

They got to talking about wrestling and a bet that if Trump lost, he’d have to shave his head.

“Donald Trump has always been famous for his ‘do.

So I said what are you going to do if you lose? You do not have a head designed not to have hair.”

Daniels says there was a very brief description about his wife. She says he showed her pictures of Melania.

“Don’t worry about that. We don’t even sleep in the same room.”

Daniels makes an “oops” face after she says it. She says he was constantly interrupting.

Convo per Daniels: “Are you already this rude? This arrogant and pompous I was pretty nasty.”

He said “Someone should spank you. Otherwise I am leaving because that’s the only interest I have tonight.”

She spanked him on the butt.

He told her she reminded him of his daughter. “Smart, beautiful and underestimated.”

Wanted her to be on Celebrity Apprentice. Conversation ensued about whether NBC would allow it.

Trump and Daniels called one of her friends on speakerphone and invited her over. Daniels says they were hanging out for 2 hours.

Did you sense any red flags?

Daniels: No.

AM Recess is called.

Stormy Daniels walked out of the room. Counsel asked to approach.

Trump walks out of court. He looks pissed.

Merchan just told the prosecution the degree of detail they’re going into is unnecessary.

“Move it along.”

Daniels went to use the bathroom and when she came out, Trump was on the bed wearing his boxer shorts and a t-shirt.

She said she was startled. Wasn’t expecting someone to be there “especially minus a lot of clothing.”

I felt the room spin and i felt the blood leave my hands and feet like when you stand up too fast.

I just thought, “Oh my God, what did I misread to get here?”

The intention is pretty clear if someone strips down and poses on the bed waiting for you. Daniels describes Trumps positioning when she got out of the bathroom.

She leans over with her hands behind her head and legs up to the side as if she’s laying on a bed.

“The next thing I know I was on the opposite side of the bed from where we had been standing. Clothes and shoes were off. Bra was off. Missionary position.”

Objection.

Daniels says she had sex w Trump on the bed.

I was trying to think about anything other that being there. Did you touch his skin? Objection.

Was he wearing a condom? No. Was that concerning to you? Yes.

Why didn’t you say anything? I didn’t say anything at all. Was it brief? Yes.

Daniels says when it was over, her hands were shaking so much she couldn’t get her shoes on.

He said, “Let’s do it again, honey bunch. We were so fantastic together. We have to get you on the show.”

“I left as fast as I could. That was it.”

She says he didn’t ask her to keep it confidential and expressed no concern about Melania finding out.

Daniels told very few people that they had sex.

“I felt ashamed that I didn’t stop it, that I didn’t say no. I thought people would make jokes about it or think I was paid, a prostitute which I wasn’t.”

Back from a brief sidebar.

Daniels says she saw Trump the next day.

She saw Trump the next day with former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger. Says the interaction was maybe 10 minutes.

She says told her makeup artist, assistant, photographer about them having sex. Many people knew they met, but not that they slept together.

“Trump called once a week, sometimes every couple weeks. “I always put him on speakerphone. We thought it was funny. It was not a secret. He loaded the call with an update/non update about The Apprentice. He called me honey bunch. Wanted to know when he was going to be in NY.”

She never told Trump he was on speakerphone.

Daniels says Trump gave her Rhona Graff’s phone number. She was Trump’s assistant.

Daniels is looking at a photo of the contact info for Graff. The contact card says “D Trump Rona.” We see it now, too.

Trump soon invited Daniels to a vodka launch party.

She says she wanted to maintain a good relationship while Celebrity Apprentice was up in the air.

Judge Merchan asks Daniels to keep her responses short.

Stormy Daniels was introduced to Karen McDougal at the vodka launch party. Said she was there 1.5-2 hours.

Daniels says Trump asked her to go back with him that night but she lied and said she had a flight.

When Daniels was in NY, she reached out to Trump (through Rhona Graff) to come to the show where she was performing.

Instead, he invited her to Trump Tower.

She said she was greeted warmly, including by Rhona in the reception area. Daniels says the meeting was brief, and describes his schedule.

When asked if he was trying to hide her, she says “Oh no, he introduced me to everyone. He’s just busy.”

He also offered tickets to the Miss USA pageant.

When he was in LA next, Trump invited her to his bungalow at the Beverly Hills hotel to discuss updates with Celebrity Apprentice.

While there, Daniels testifies Trump kept trying to make sexual advances, putting hands on her legs, scooting closer.

“I told him I was on my period.”

Daniels testifies he never asked her to keep it quiet, this was the last time she saw him.

In the next few years, she got married, had a baby, saw her career grow, became a nationally ranked equestrian.

She never spoke to Trump during this time.

Daniels said she had been talking to InTouch and then at one point, she was approached in a parking lot by a man who told her not to continue telling the Trump story.

When the article came out in 2011, Daniels said she never heard of the website/ did not talk to them. She was concerned because she had been threatened & was worried about the safety of her/her child.

“I was freaking out, crying and hyperventilating.”dirty .com

When Trump announced his candidacy, her manager Gina Rodriguez offered to sell her story.

She allowed Rodriguez to try to sell her story, but Rodriguez was not successful before the Access Hollywood tape came out.

Did you have any intention of approaching either Trump or Michael Cohen to buy your story? Daniels: My motivation wasn’t money, it was to get the story out. She said she was motivated out of fear.

She said she was okay w/ selling her story so that her boyfriend wouldn’t find out. She said she didn’t negotiate, & didn’t care about the money. Her job at the time was going well. She had gotten numerous raises, bought a house. “Instead of directing 5 movies, I directed 10.”

We’re now looking at an email between Keith Davidson and Michael Cohen. Davidson was negotiating the NDA for Daniels. Wanted this done by October 14th. Daniels said she worried she “wouldn’t be safe” and wouldn’t get paid if the election had passed.

[Lunch break]

Officially back from lunch. Stormy Daniels back on the stand. Trump tracking her as she takes her seat.

Reminder: she’s just been somewhat reprimanded not to “provide an unnecessary narrative” by the prosecution.

We’ve gone through the WSJ article and the NDA/SLA with Trump.

We’ve looked at the same statements we saw Keith Davidson identify. There are two. She said one was mostly false, the other was false.

Now, we’re learning about a temporary restraining order filed by Michael Cohen.

After the TRO, Daniels hired Michael Avenatti to try to get out of her NDA.

“So that I could stand up for myself,” she adds.

DA [Hoffinger]: Is Michael Avenatti still your lawyer?

Daniels: No. (makes a face)

Hoffinger: Why not?

Daniels: Because I fired him. And later he was found guilty of stealing from me and several others. He was disbarred and now he’s in prison.

Daniels agreed to go on Cohen’s podcast because she wanted him to apologize to her. And he did. It was the first time the two had ever spoken.

They talked all things Trump.

She went back on in 2022. “We had good rapport,” she said of Cohen. “and he wanted to talk Avenatti.”

We’re looking at a Truth Social post now from March 2023.

“I did NOTHING wrong in the “Horseface” case…Never had an affair with her, just another false acquisition by a SleazeBag.”

Daniels is asked over and over again about being called “Horseface” by Trump.

Prosecution done. Defense up. Susan Necheles is doing the questioning for the first time this trial.