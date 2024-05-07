Stormy Daniels Blows It on the Witness Stand, Makes Scripted Jokes in Courtroom to Win Over Jury – But Nobody is Laughing

Stormy Daniels on Tuesday took the stand in Alvin Bragg’s lawfare ‘hush money’ trial against President Trump.

“Judge Merchan agrees with Bragg and Biden’s attorneys saying that Stormy Daniels has “credibility” to testify about an alleged affair, even though she’s repeatedly denied any such affair over the years and even went on record by issuing an official statement denying such an affair.” TGP contributor Paul Ingrassia reported on Tuesday.

Trump was accused of paying porn star Stormy Daniels, AKA, Stephanie Clifford, ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

The payments made to Stormy Daniels did NOT come from Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

The payments were made through internal business records – there was no tax deduction taken and there was no obligation to file it with the FEC, according to Trump attorney Joe Tacopina.

Bragg alleged Trump committed fraud because the payment was labeled “legal fees.”

Stormy testified to irrelevant yet very salacious details about her sexual encounter with Trump that allegedly happened many years ago.

She was also reportedly making scripted jokes in the courtroom to win over the jury but nobody was laughing.

CNN criticized Stormy Daniels for using humor to try to get a reaction from the jury.

