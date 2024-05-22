Called Out by Milei for His Wife’s Alleged Corruption, Spanish Socialist PM Sanchez Keeps Victimizing Himself and Escalating Diplomatic Feud With Argentina

Argentine President Javier Milei was cheered in Madrid as he called out Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez for allowing corruption to fester – including by his own wife.

If that was not enough, #PedroVigilaATuEsposa began trending on X to the despair of the Spanish socialist apparatus.

Crowds took to the streets to protest him: ‘Pedro Sanchez, son of a b*tch!’

In this context, Socialist PM Sanchez did what leftists do: he victimizes himself with full force.

He already pulled this card earlier in the month when he took 5 days of leave to decide if he should renounce his premiership and mandate – but of course, he did not.

Now, the Spanish government declares that the withdrawal of its ambassador to Buenos Aires – which was initially ‘for consultations’ – is now “permanent”.

Spain demanded an apology after Milei ‘insulted’ Sanchez’s wife, Begona Gomez, during a visit in which he also snubbed usual protocols of meeting the king and prime minister.

Read: Argentina’s Milei Cheered in Spain’s Vox Party Mass Rally – Calls PM Sanchez’s Wife Corrupt – Spanish Government Recalls Ambassador as Diplomatic Spat Intensifies

Reuters reported:

“Gomez has been the subject of a court investigation into accusations of influence peddling and business corruption by an activist group, though Madrid’s prosecuting authority has appealed to drop the case due to lack of evidence.

‘The ambassador will permanently stay in Madrid’, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told reporters, using stronger diplomatic parlance than in previous days. ‘We have no interest in nor desire for any escalation, but it’s the government’s obligation to defend the dignity and sovereignty of Spanish institutions, especially when the aggression occurs in the capital of Spain’.”

The embassy in Argentina will be headed by the ‘charge d’affaires’. In an interview, Milei said the move was ‘an absurdity in diplomatic terms’.

“‘What’s happening is literally a folly typical of an arrogant Socialist, who personally took a comment that didn’t contain any names as an allusion and nonsensically decided to go for a diplomatic escalation, so it’s Pedro Sanchez’s problem’, he said.

‘Does he believe he’s the state? That’s very totalitarian,” he added, complaining that Sanchez had endorsed his rival in Argentina’s election and not congratulated him for winning’.”

Milei still insists that Spanish officials are the ones that should apologize to him, after insults included a suggestion that he was a drug user.

“In his speech, Milei said global elites should beware the destructive ideas of socialism and the ‘kind of people’ and ‘levels of abuse’ it can generate before making an obvious allusion to Gomez’s case when he spoke of ‘a corrupt wife’.”

Read more: