Argentina’s Milei Cheered in Spain’s Vox Party Mass Rally – Calls PM Sanchez’s Wife Corrupt – Spanish Government Recalls Ambassador as Diplomatic Spat Intensifies

President Javier Milei of Argentina is stunning his critics with an economic performance that has surpassed expectations, and has followed an ambitious path for national security, including pursuit of a NATO global partnership.

‘Chainsaw’ Milei is the rare case of a head of state who is defending the free market, giving voter what they wanted: economic relief from a market hit with some of the highest inflation in the world.

But while Milei has adopted a somewhat less radical program than his campaign would suggest, he hasn’t tamed his fiery political rhetoric.

Now, Spain has recalled its ambassador to Buenos Aires for consultations, after Milei made ‘derogatory comments about Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s wife’ during a Vox party rally in Madrid.

Milei called Sanchez’s wife Begona Gomez “corrupt” during the Vox rally that was attended by many of its international allies.

Reuters reported:

“Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said he expected an apology from Milei. Other ministers also condemned Milei’s speech, in which he described socialism as ‘cursed and carcinogenic’. Sanchez leads Spain’s Socialist Party.

‘With his behaviour, Milei has brought the relationship between Spain and Argentina to its most serious state in recent history’, Albares said in a video statement.”

Milei’s spokesperson said he would not apologize, and that Spanish officials should instead retract insults they have made against him.

The Vox rally gathered around 11,000 supporters that cheered speakers ranging from French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen to the leader of Portugal’s Chega, Andre Ventura.

Spaniards booed every mention of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda, feminism or socialism.

Milei earned a standing ovation with a speech in which he excoriated “lefties” and defended free market capitalism.

“Milei’s visit broke with diplomatic protocol as he refused to meet Spain’s King Felipe and Sanchez, instead preferring to promote his book alongside Vox leader Santiago Abascal at the party rally.

Spain’s main opposition party, the conservative People’s Party (PP), refused to support Madrid’s stance, with party sources saying that Sanchez should have provided explanations about the alleged corruption case weeks ago. ‘His silence generates internal doubts, but also distrust abroad’, a PP source said, adding that the party’s job was to oppose the Spanish government and not Milei.”

A Spanish court in April started looking into accusations of influence peddling and business corruption against Sanchez’s wife.

