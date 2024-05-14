BREAKING: Did US State Dept PROTECT CCP’s Xi Jinping? | Beyond the Headlines

In the early days of COVID, one of the prevailing narratives from the “truther” community was that the virus had leaked from a lab in Wuhan, a narrative that was promptly shut down as “racist” — despite being the most reasonable explanation and the alternative mainstream narrative of it originating in a Chinese wet market seemingly being even MORE “racist.” Now, information about the US State Department withholding information about the CCP and Xi Jinping’s involvement and knowledge of the outbreak has come out — and it is DAMNING. What exactly have we learned about the outbreak, and what motivation would the deep state have to protect Xi?

