State Department Protected China and Xi Jinping — Hid Evidence They Had that COVID was Leaked from Wuhan Lab from President Trump and American Public – Why Was That?

A week ago, news broke that the US State Department knew COVID was leaked from the Wuhan laboratory, and the Communist Chinese leaders knew this and hid this from the global community.

The US State Department knew in July 2020 that Xi Jinping was hiding this from the global community.

Documents released by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic prove that the State Department knew this but hid this from President Trump, the American people, and the global community.

This past week, The Gateway Pundit reached out to former Trump insiders for more information. The officials were not able to talk about the matter.

But it is clear President Trump was not informed and this information was not leaked to the media like all of the anti-Trump reports government insiders leaked out against Trump during his time in office.

We know President Trump was not informed because he had no reason to hide this from the American public. But the deep state did have several reasons to keep this from Trump and the American public, including the fact that Dr. Fauci and the American medical community was funding the Wuhan lab and this would be a major national scandal if this came out at the time. Also, the presidential election was approaching and they knew this would give President Trump an advantage. This is more evidence of the Deep State working against President Trump and the American people.

So, they protected Xi Jinping.

The US State Department was protecting the Chinese Communist leader. Why is that? And will Republicans ever get to the bottom of this?

It should also be noted that these same deep state officials were pressuring social media at the time to censor and ban any reports that said the virus was leaked from the Wuhan lab – including this website.

This is a major scandal that is being totally ignored by the legacy media for some reason.

The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic released shocking statements and documents on Tuesday night that reveal that the U.S. State Department knew COVID leaked from a Wuhan Biolab and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) covered it up.

The documents reveal that the State Department knew this since July 2020.

The highly redacted documents show enough proof to see the US Government has been lying to the American public since at least July 2020. They knew all along it was a leak from a bio lab.

“These classified documents were previously released in an unclassified and highly redacted FOIA production to US Right To Know. Today, Chairman RepBradWenstrup requested StateDept rapidly declassify the documents and share the truth about the origins of COVID-19 with the American people,” the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic wrote on X.

The letter, addressed to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, reads:

The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (Select Subcommittee) is investigating the origins of COVID-19. Since April 2, 2020, Committee on Oversight and Accountability Republicans have investigated the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) role in obscuring the truth regarding the initial outbreak, and whether any U.S. taxpayer dollars funded the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s (WIV) dangerous gain-of-function research.’ On February 27, 2023 we wrote to the Department requesting information pertinent to this investigation.’ Pursuant to that letter, the Department recently produced classified documents to the Select Subcommittee that were previously released in an unclassified and highly redacted Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) production to U.S. Right to Know.? These documents contain highly pertinent information that credibly suggests: Trending: Ashley Biden Officially Confirms Her Diary, Where She Talks About “Showers w/my Dad” Joe Biden, is REAL in Emotional Letter to Judge COVID-19 originated from a lab-related accident in Wuhan, China; The CCP acted to prevent, and in fact obstructed, a fulsome investigation into these matters; and A seamless relationship between the WIV and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. The American people deserve to see the information that is hidden under these redactions. We write to you today to request that you immediately take steps to declassify this information such that the American people have a more complete picture of the government’s evidence regarding the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic. To ensure that these documents are expeditiously reviewed for declassification, the highly redacted FOIA versions are enclosed. In addition to the rapid commencement of a declassification review, the Select Subcommittee requests a staff level briefing to occur before May 14, 2024. This briefing was previously requested on April 24, 2024 with the goal of it occurring prior to the Select Subcommittee’s hearing with the President of EcoHealth Alliance, Inc.—and known WIV collaborator—Dr. Peter Daszak. However, the Department responded that it could not support a briefing on that timeline. The Select Subcommittee is authorized to investigate “the origins of the Coronavirus pandemic, including but not limited to the Federal Government’s funding of gain-of function research” and “executive branch policies, deliberations, decisions, activities, and internal and external communications related to the coronavirus pandemic” under H. Res. 5.

The US and CCP hid this from the public.

NEW- Chairman @RepBradWenstrup of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus says he’s seen classified State Dept. docs that “credibly suggest COVID-19 originated from a lab related accident in Wuhan, China.” And that the CCP “…attempted to cover-up the lab leak.” Wenstrup… — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) May 7, 2024

BREAKING NEW State Department documents reviewed by @COVIDSelect suggest COVID-19 leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China and the CCP covered it up. These classified documents were previously released in an unclassified and highly redacted FOIA production to @USRightToKnow.… pic.twitter.com/wPaAtrpstO — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (@COVIDSelect) May 7, 2024

The documents are highly redacted, yet you still can see what they contain, and it is explosive.

The emailed report was dated July 20, 2020.

The report revealed that the lab leak was covered up by Beijing officials — AND later US officials!

Xi lied to obfuscate his role in the cover-up — then American officials lied to cover up for Xi!

The report includes Chinese documents!

So why did US officials cover up for China?

Why did they lie for years now to the American public? Were they protecting Xi?

Did President Trump know, or did they keep this from him, too?

What about Secretary of State Mike Pompeo?

Here are the highly redacted documents from the US State Department.

Another redacted document: