Bragg’s Paralegal Admits His Office Deleted Three Pages of Phone Calls Between Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer and Michael Cohen

President Trump was in court once again on Friday for Alvin Bragg’s Soviet-style Stormy Daniels ‘hush money’ lawfare trial.

Trump was accused of paying porn star Stormy Daniels, AKA, Stephanie Clifford, ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

The payments made to Stormy Daniels did NOT come from Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

The payments were made through internal business records – there was no tax deduction taken and there was no obligation to file it with the FEC, according to Trump attorney Joe Tacopina.

Bragg alleged Trump committed fraud because the payment was labeled “legal fees.”

Bragg’s biased prosecutors called in the final witnesses to testify on Friday after Stormy blew it on the witness stand this week.

One of Alvin Bragg’s paralegals also took the witness stand on Friday. Paralegal Jaden Jarmel-Schneider testified that Bragg’s office deleted three pages of phone calls between Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Keith Davidson and Michael Cohen.

CNN reported:

Defense attorney Emil Bove is challenging the evidence prosecutors are putting forward, asking paralegal Jaden Jarmel-Schneider about the deletion of some toll records between Keith Davidson and Michael Cohen after the defense submitted recordings between the two from 2018. The paralegal has admitted that they’ve deleted some call records from the files. Bove also has Jarmel-Schneider confirm that some calls were removed from an exhibit of calls between Gina Rodriguez and Dylan Howard. Bove said it was three-pages worth of records. Jarmel-Schneider took issue with Bove characterizing it as a “significant” number but he did acknowledge some were removed. “At this trial, you’re sort of the guardian of the toll records?” Bove asks. “I don’t know if I’d say that, but if you say so,” Jarmel-Schneider responds.