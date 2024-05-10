Trump Goes Off on Crooked Judge Merchan, Says He’s Willing to go to Jail for the Constitution in Fiery Presser Outside NYC Courthouse (VIDEO)

President Trump was in court once again on Friday for Alvin Bragg’s Soviet-style Stormy Daniels ‘hush money’ lawfare trial.

Trump was accused of paying porn star Stormy Daniels, AKA, Stephanie Clifford, ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

The payments made to Stormy Daniels did NOT come from Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

The payments were made through internal business records – there was no tax deduction taken and there was no obligation to file it with the FEC, according to Trump attorney Joe Tacopina.

Bragg alleged Trump committed fraud because the payment was labeled “legal fees.”

Bragg’s biased prosecutors called in the final witnesses to testify on Friday after Stormy blew it on the witness stand this week.

Trump walked out of the courthouse with a stack of news articles in hand and went off on the crooked judge’s gag order. He also blasted Joe Biden.

Trump said he’s willing to go to jail for the Constitution.

“The judge is corrupt. The whole thing is fake,” Trump said flanked by his lawyer Todd Blanche. “The judge wants to put me in jail. I would be very proud to go to jail for our Constitution.”

Trump also trashed Joe Biden: “Biden lies about everything, including his golf game!”

WATCH: