Bill Maher Explodes Over Joe Biden’s Student Loan Handout-“My Tax Dollars Are Supporting This Jew Hating? I Don’t Think So!”

In April, Joe Biden unilaterally canceled another $7.4 billion in student loan debt in his latest vote-buying gimmick ahead of the 2024 election.

“Today, President Biden announced that 277,000 more Americans will get their student debt canceled, bringing the total debt relief approved by the Biden-Harris Administration to $153 billion for 4.3 million Americans through various actions,” the White House announced at the time.

Biden has used a series of workarounds to circumvent the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down his student loan bailout program.

On Friday night’s panel discussion on “Real Time,” host Bill Maher was joined by Fox News contributor Kellyanne Conway and Bloomberg Businessweek correspondent Joshua Green.

During a discussion of the anti-Israel protests raging on college campuses across the country, Maher said he gets “so incensed” at how many of the students participating receive federal aid.

“I’m so incensed about some of this stuff because when I read about the college loans… Biden administration’s student debt cancellation will cost a combined 870 billion to 1.4 trillion.”

“So colleges constantly raise tuition, then the kids take out more loans, then the government comes by and pays those loans. Okay, so my tax dollars are supporting this Jew-hating? I don’t think so.”

Conway said the student loan handout was unfair, telling Maher, “You can’t have plumbers and pipefitters playing for the student loans of doctors and lawyers.”

She continued, “I’m all for the government trying to help people who need it, but he did that as a political play and everybody knows it. He’s bleeding young people support.”

“And it hasn’t worked,” Green added. “If you look at issues that young people care about, Gaza is like 15th out of 16th. And the only thing that comes in lower than Gaza is student loan forgiveness. So it hasn’t worked as a motivator for the youth vote, you know, half of which are out there chanting ‘Genocide Joe.’ So it’s backfired not just in terms of public policy, but in terms of the politics, too.”

“Yeah, I mean, Trump is winning the youth vote by I think 11 points, that’s pretty astounding to me,” Maher said, referring to a recent CNN poll.

Watch: