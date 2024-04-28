CNN POLL: Trump Posts Record Six-Point Lead Over Biden, Nine Points With Third Party Candidates

Donald Trump holds an impressive six-point lead over Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential race, according to the latest poll from CNN.

Even more encouraging for Trump is that with the presence of third-party candidates, he leads Biden by a staggering nine points.

CNN reports:

Trump’s support in the poll among registered voters holds steady at 49% in a head-to-head matchup against Biden, the same as in CNN’s last national poll on the race in January, while Biden’s stands at 43%, not significantly different from January’s 45%.

Looking back, 55% of all Americans now say they see Trump’s presidency as a success, while 44% see it as a failure. In a January 2021 poll taken just before Trump left office and days after the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, 55% considered his time as president a failure.

Other positive findings include 55 percent of voters saying his presidency was a success, while 61 percent see Joe Biden’s presidency as a failure:

Among all voters, when independent candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West and Green Party candidate Jill Stein are included in the matchup, Trump holds 42% to Biden’s 33%, with Kennedy at 16%, West at 4% and Stein at 3%. Kennedy draws 13% each from supporters of Biden and Trump in the initial two-way matchup.

Assessing Biden’s time in office so far, 61% say his presidency thus far has been a failure, while 39% say it’s been a success. That’s narrowly worse than the 57% who called the first year of his administration a failure in January 2022, with 41% calling it a success.

Although polling data is notoriously unreliable, the findings may be an indication that Trump’s campaign is once again beginning to pick up steam.

Meanwhile, a Bloomberg/Morning Consult swing state poll this week found that Trump leads Biden in seven key swing states, while Biden maintains a two-point lead in Michigan.

 

