Bill Maher Destroys Alvin Bragg’s Sham Trump Lawsuit Following Release of Porn Star Stormy Daniels’ 2018 Interview (VIDEO)

In a recent episode of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher criticized Stormy Daniels’ credibility in the ongoing hush money trial involving former President Donald Trump, orchestrated by Soros-backed New York prosecutor Alvin Bragg.

Trump was accused of paying porn star Stormy Daniels, AKA, Stephanie Clifford, ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

The payments made to Stormy Daniels did NOT come from Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

The payments were made through internal business records – there was no tax deduction taken and there was no obligation to file it with the FEC, according to Trump attorney Joe Tacopina.

Bragg alleged Trump committed fraud because the payment was labeled “legal fees.”

Stormy, a former stripper and former porn star, testified last week to irrelevant yet very salacious details about her sexual encounter with Trump that allegedly happened many years ago.

During a panel discussion, Maher highlighted inconsistencies in Daniels’ testimony, which he believes could undermine the case against Trump.

Maher, referencing his 2018 interview with Daniels, pointed out her previous statements where she denied being coerced into any sexual encounters with Trump.

“You say it’s not a Me Too case,” Maher asked Daniels in the 2018 footage.

“It is not a Me Too case,” Daniels responded. “I wasn’t assaulted. I wasn’t attacked, or raped, or coerced or blackmailed…. They tried to shove me in the Me Too box to further their own agenda. And first of all, I didn’t want to be part of that because it’s not the truth and I’m not a victim in that regard.”

Reacting to Daniels’ current testimony, Maher highlighted inconsistencies, “That’s not what she’s saying now.”

He continued to dismantle her credibility by pointing out her current use of “Me Too buzzwords” and expressed doubts about her claim of blacking out during the encounter with Trump.

“She said she blacked out. Blacked out? She’s a porn star. Do you really think she blacked out? I mean, a porn star is used to having sex with people she does not know. That’s the job… I just think she’s not a good witness,” Maher said.

WATCH:

Daily Mail reported:

[Stormy Daniels] told the trial on Tuesday that she could not remember how she ended up on a Nevada hotel bed with Trump and how he allegedly failed to wear a condom. Coming out of the bathroom she said she was startled to find Trump on the bed wearing only boxer shorts and his t-shirt. Daniels said she ‘wasn’t expecting someone to be there minus their clothing.’ She said Trump stood between her and the door, adding ‘He said I thought we were getting somewhere…If you ever want to get out of that trailer park’.’ At one point, she says she ‘just blacked out,’ although she wasn’t drugged, and she and Trump were just drinking water. Trending: MUST SEE! UK’s Winston Marshall Gives Nancy Pelosi a Proper Spanking at Oxford Union – Calls Out Joe Biden’s Dementia – Nasty Nancy FINALLY Receives the Public Humiliation She Deserves! – VIDEO Asked if the pair ended up on the bed having sex, she replied simply, ‘Yes.’ Asked to briefly describe the event, she said, ‘Next thing I know, [I] was on the bed, the opposite side of the bed, I had my clothes and my shoes off. My bra was still on. Missionary position.’ She said she did not remember how who took her clothes off but did remember that the sexual encounter was brief.

Trump’s attorneys filed a motion for mistrial on Thursday after Stormy Daniels took the witness stand and spewed lies in Alvin Bragg’s lawfare ‘hush money’ trial against Trump in New York City.

Stormy Daniels can’t seem to keep her mouth SHUT outside of this case — and continues to discredit herself more and more as the days go on in regards to her reliability.

Stormy Daniels wrote in 2018, “Over the past few weeks I have been asked countless times to comment on reports of an alleged sexual relationship I had with Donald Trump many, many, many years ago. The fact of the matter is that each party to this alleged affair denied its existence in 2006, 20011, 2016, 2017 and now again in 2018. 1 am not denying this affair because i was paid “hush money” as has been reported in overseas owned tabloids. “I am denying this affair because it never happened.”