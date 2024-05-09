Biden Sexual Assault Victim Tara Reade Tells Tucker Carlson She is in Danger of Being Indicted by DOJ for Speaking Out Against Joe Biden (VIDEO)

Biden’s sexual assault victim Tara Reade sat down for a one-on-one interview with Tucker Carlson while he was in Russia earlier this year.

Tara fled to Russia in May 2023, and is suing the Department of Justice over alleged misconduct.

Tara Reade told Tucker that she is seeking political asylum in Russia because Biden’s Justice Department is after her.

Reade said in 1993, then-Senator Joe Biden pushed her up against the wall and penetrated her with his fingers.

He sexually assaulted me in 1993 when I worked as his staffer. @MiaFarrow then when I came forward publicly, he used his power and resources to destroy me. Stop. It is more than a little painful to read about his “moral center” that is a PR image not reality. — Tara Reade (@ReadeAlexandra) December 1, 2022

In an interview with Megyn Kelly, Tara Reade began by explaining how she was given a duffel bag and told to “hurry” up and give it to then-Senator Biden.

She caught up with Biden in a corridor in the Russel building to give him his gym bag and that’s when he sexually assaulted her.

“He greeted me, he remembered my name. I handed him the bag, and it happened very quickly,” Reade said. “I remember — I remember being pushed up against the wall and thinking…the first thought I had was ‘where’s the bag,’ which is absurd thought.”

“He had his hands underneath my clothes and it happened all at once,” Reade continued as she became emotional. “So he had one hand underneath my shirt and the other hand I had a skirt on, and he like went down my skirt and then went up and I remember I was up almost on my tippy-toes.”

Reade told Megyn Kelly that Biden whispered something vulgar in her ear as he assaulted her.

The media totally ignored Tara Reade even though she had contemporaneous witnesses and evidence to back up her claims that Biden sexually assaulted her.

Joe Biden’s senate records likely contain files related to Tara Reade’s accusations that Biden assaulted her, however they are at the University of Delaware under seal hidden way from the public.

Biden’s corrupt Justice Department is running interference and harassing Tara Reade.

Tara Reade told Tucker Carlson that her attorney filed a complaint with the DOJ’s Inspector General about the way she was treated by the FBI and DOJ and how they were harassing her.

After hearing no response from the DOJ’s IG, Reade said her attorney filed a tort claim for $10 million.

Reade, who is currently in exile in Russia, said there is a federal criminal investigation into her with a grand jury. She claimed she is on the verge of being indicted by the federal government, however, since it is under seal, she says she has no idea what it is about.

WATCH: